The company and Tower Semiconductor have shipped photonic integrated circuits to Marvell’s customers.

The shipment comes amid a constrained supply of components due to strong demand from data center infrastructure buildout.

The chip shipment update also comes ahead of its entry into the S&P 500 on Monday.

Earlier this month, Marvell was praised by Jensen Huang, the top boss at chip giant Nvidia, as the “next trillion-dollar company.”

Shares of Marvell Technologies (MRVL) surged on Thursday after the company said it has shipped over 5 million coherent photonic integrated circuits to customers worldwide, in partnership with Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), to address the ongoing component shortage in the data center market.

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At the time of writing, MRVL stock was up more than 5% premarket.

What Do These Chips Do?

A photonic integrated circuit is a type of chip that transmits, processes, and routes information using light rather than electricity. While the chip has been around for a while and used in telecommunications applications, it has become increasingly popular with data center customers in recent years, enabling higher-speed networking and computing compared to copper-based alternatives.

The crucial shipment comes amid a constrained global supply chain struggling to keep pace with demand, as hyperscalers and tech companies aggressively build out their data center infrastructure to generate the compute necessary for workloads that rely heavily on artificial intelligence.

“This milestone demonstrates the strength of our collaboration,” said Dr. Radha Nagarajan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Optical Engineering, at Marvell. “As one of our key ecosystem partners, we look forward to continue working with the Tower team to advance next-generation coherent technologies for scale across data center architectures, providing customers with the latest efficient, high-performance photonics technologies to power their advanced AI workloads.”

Marvell: The Latest S&P 500 Company

The chip shipment update also comes ahead of its entry into the S&P 500, as the company becomes a key constituent of the widely monitored health gauge of the U.S. stock market and the economy. Earlier this month, Marvell was also praised by Jensen Huang, the top boss at chip giant Nvidia, as the “next trillion-dollar company.”

Marvell is set to join the benchmark index on Monday, June 22, 2026, replacing Pool Corporation.

What Do Retail Traders Think About MRVL?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward MRVL stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the last 24 hours.

MRVL stock has more than tripled in value so far this year and more than quadrupled over the last 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

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