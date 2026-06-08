Marvell Technology, along with Flex, will be included in the S&P 500 starting June 22.

Marvell, in its latest earnings, delivered a quarterly forecast that exceeded estimates and boosted its outlook for the year.

Marvell and Flex will replace Pool Corp and The Campbell's Company.

Pool and Campbell will be joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares soared 6% after-hours on Friday after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the semiconductor maker will be added to the S&P 500 index later this month, highlighting the sweeping impact of the artificial intelligence boom on major equity benchmarks.

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Electronic manufacturer Flex will also be added to the S&P 500 along with Marvell.

The two technology firms will officially replace consumer products staples Pool Corp. and Campbell's Co. before the opening bell on Monday, June 22.

The adjustments reflect a broader effort by the index provider to migrate rapidly growing enterprises out of the S&P MidCap 400 index, preventing massively capitalized companies from skewing the performance of gauges designed to track smaller corporations.

Marvell had repeatedly surfaced as a leading candidate for inclusion during the prior two quarterly rebalancing cycles. However, its inclusion became a near certainty as its valuation swelled far beyond the index's minimum requirement of $22.7 billion. By early June, the chipmaker's market capitalization had reached roughly $230 billion.

Jensen Huang’s Endorsement

The index inclusion caps a historic, highly volatile period for Marvell, which has seen its share price more than triple so far this year. The stock embarked on a historic rally early in the week following high-profile validation from Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.

Speaking at the Computex technology trade show, Huang publicly singled out Marvell Chief Executive Matt Murphy, predicting that the specialized data-infrastructure provider would become the market's "next trillion-dollar company." The comment sent Marvell shares surging as much as 32% in a single trading session.

MRVL’s Strong AI And Data Center Financial Performance

Marvell’s trajectory into the benchmark index was cleared after it passed S&P's strict cumulative profitability testing requirements. The turnaround has been explicitly propelled by corporate cloud providers investing heavily in custom silicon and data center infrastructure workloads.

In its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings report, the company posted record-setting revenue of $2.42 billion, a 28% increase compared to the same period last year, while delivering non-GAAP earnings of $0.80 cents per share to edge past Wall Street projections.

Backed by a strategic $2 billion investment from Nvidia, Marvell’s management provided an optimistic forward-looking guidance. The company anticipates second-quarter revenues to climb to $2.7 billion—a 35% year-over-year jump.

MRVL Stock: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was “extremely bullish” with “extremely high” message volumes.

Retail chatter on MRVL stock on Stocktwits has soared 435% over the past week, 955% over the past month and 812% over the past year.

One bullish user said they’re waiting for the stock to hit the $1 trillion milestone.

MRVL stock has gained 209% year-to-date.

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