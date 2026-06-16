Willem Meintjes has filed to sell 211,329 Marvell shares, while newly appointed CFO Dan Durn received restricted stock units.

Marvell appointed former Adobe CFO Durn as its finance chief, replacing Meintjes.

Directors Tudor Brown, Richard Wallace, Brad Buss, and Marachel Knight each received 3,940 shares through RSU vesting, according to company filings.

Stocktwits sentiment for MRVL dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish.’

Marvell Technology, Inc.’s stock declined 0.4% in early premarket trading on Tuesday, retreating after over 10% gains the previous day.

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Marvell filed a series of ownership reports late Monday, and one among them detailed plans for a major stake sale by the company’s outgoing chief financial officer.

Willem Meintjes has filed to sell 211,329 shares. At MRVL’s closing price on Monday, that lot is worth $65.3 million. The Form 144 filings are only notices of intended sales and do not mean the shares have actually been sold. Meintjes owns 227,037 shares, he disclosed.

Marvell announced last week that Meintjes was leaving and the company had former Adobe CFO Dan Durn as his successor. Durn assumed the role on Monday. Meintjes will be an advisor to Marvell through April next year.

Durn received 3,940 shares when restricted stock units (RSUs) vested and was also granted three new RSU awards totaling 77,631 units that will vest over future years, according to the filings. Directors Tudor Brown, Richard Wallace, Brad Buss, and Marachel Knight each received 3,940 shares through RSU vesting.

Marvell Rides AI Wave

Meintjes’ exit and proposed stake sale come at a time of strength for the AI chip company. The MRVL stock has 264% year to date and currently trades near an all-time high.

Last month, the stock ripped higher after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s endorsement of the chipmaker as the “next trillion-dollar company” at the Computex conference in Taiwan.

Marvell’s fiscal first-quarter revenue and profit as well as the forecast for the current quarter, came in higher than analysts’ expectations, according to results issued on May 27.

“We are seeing exceptional AI-related bookings, and as a result, we are significantly raising Marvell’s revenue outlook for both fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 compared with the guidance we provided last quarter,” said CEO Matt Murphy said at the time.

Retail View On MRVL

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for MRVL dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day, amid an ongoing debate over the durability of the stock rally. “$MRVL what catalysts remain for this company to go higher?” a user questioned.

In March, Nvidia invested $2 billion in Marvell as part of a broader partnership to integrate Marvell’s custom AI chips, networking gear, and silicon photonics technology into Nvidia’s NVLink Fusion ecosystem.

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