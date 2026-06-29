Cancer was a key focus, with programs targeting solid tumors, Lynch syndrome, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer.

At Science Day, Moderna outlined growth plans across infectious-disease vaccines, Intismeran, and rare-disease therapeutics.

CEO Stephane Bancel said Moderna is working to “invent the future,” with Horizon 2 programs in clinic and Horizon 3 programs expected to enter human testing by the end of 2027.

Moderna’s mRED strategy aims to test early “sentinel” programs, quickly stop weak drugs, and accelerate promising ones.

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) surged 43% in June, putting fresh attention on its post-COVID reset, as the drugmaker pitches a Messenger RNA (mRNA) pipeline spanning cancer, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune disease and AI-backed research.

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MRNA stock jumped 13% on Friday to end at $67.27, logging its best session in nearly four months.

Moderna Looks Beyond COVID

At its Science Day event last week, Moderna outlined its future around a wider mRNA platform and three commercial franchises: infectious disease vaccines, Intismeran and rare disease therapeutics. CEO Stephane Bancel said that the company is working to “invent the future,” with Horizon 2 programs already in the clinic and Horizon 3 programs expected to reach human testing by the end of 2027.

Moderna Research and Early Development, or mRED, is key to Moderna’s reset plans. David Berman, an executive involved in the company’s mRED development strategy, said that early clinical development is the riskiest stage, where companies must act quickly on data. “Teams need to be able to stop drugs that are not going to work to accelerate drugs that have potential,” he said.

The mRED structure is meant to help Moderna test early lead programs, or “sentinel” programs, to see whether a new mRNA modality works in humans. If the data are encouraging, Moderna can use those learnings to advance similar follow-on drugs more quickly.

MRNA Cancer Pipeline Takes Lead

Cancer was a major focus at the event. Moderna highlighted mRNA-4106 and mRNA-4200 in advanced solid tumors, mRNA-4194 in Lynch syndrome, and mRNA-4359 in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

mRNA-4194 marks Moderna’s first investigational cancer-prevention program. It targets Lynch syndrome to train the immune system to recognize 194 cancer-linked frameshift peptides, with the goal of targeting disease early.

mRNA-4359 also drew attention for its melanoma data. In patients whose cancer had already stopped responding to checkpoint inhibitors, Moderna said 6 of 25 evaluable patients responded to treatment, including one complete response. In a small first-line melanoma cohort, 10 of 12 patients responded, including two complete responses.

MRNA: MS, Autoimmune And AI Advance

Meanwhile, Moderna’s mRNA-1195 program is aimed at Epstein-Barr virus, or EBV, which has been strongly linked to multiple sclerosis. The company’s Phase 2 MS study is ongoing, with its first group of patients fully enrolled. Moderna said an independent safety board reviewed the early safety data and recommended moving ahead to dose escalation.

The company also introduced mRNA-6007, its in vivo CAR-T program for autoimmune diseases. Unlike traditional CAR-T therapies, which usually involve modifying a patient’s cells outside the body, this approach delivers mRNA into immune cells inside the body. AI also became part of the pitch. Moderna introduced Lucy, its Scientific Intelligence Engine, saying scientific advantage belongs to those that can “learn the fastest.”

The pipeline update follows a regulatory boost for Moderna’s flu vaccine candidate, mRNA-1010. An FDA advisory committee voted 9-0 that its benefits outweigh risks in adults 50 and older. Bancel said mRNA-1010 could offer an “important new option” for seasonal flu prevention. The FDA is reviewing the vaccine with a PDUFA goal date of Aug. 5.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About MRNA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MRNA was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

MRNA sentiment and message volume as of June 29| Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user noted, “$MRNA 176% and climbing on the Company pivot/diversification into oncology leveraging a broad pipeline, industry-leading technology and a Cash runway sufficient to test/evaluate and commercialize any/all successful product derivatives.”

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Another user said, “$MRNA "V940, flu vaccine, COMBO, etc. 40 pipeline dreams. Cure for cancer. This is a no brainer. I'm buying." Einstein”

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MRNA stock has jumped 144% over the past year.

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