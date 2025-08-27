MPLX said that Harvest has contractually agreed to dedicate approximately 12,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids from these assets to MPLX for a period of seven years, commencing in 2028.

MPLX LP (MPLX) said on Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Rockies gathering and processing assets to a subsidiary of Harvest Midstream for $1 billion in cash.

The company stated that Harvest has contractually agreed to dedicate approximately 12,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids from these assets to MPLX for a period of seven years, commencing in 2028, following the expiration of a pre-existing commitment.

