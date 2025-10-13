ICRA highlighted Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ ability to leverage sector growth, strengthen its franchise across businesses, among key reasons for upgrade

Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose as much a 4% to ₹1,010, after ICRA upgraded the company’s long-term rating to [ICRA]AA+ (Stable) from “[ICRA]AA (Positive) and reaffirmed the short-term rating at [ICRA]A1+.

ICRA highlighted Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ ability to leverage sector growth, strengthen its franchise across businesses, and maintain resilient financial performance despite changing market and regulatory conditions.

The rating was based on a consolidated view of the Motilal Oswal Group, including its subsidiaries, Motilal Oswal Home Finance, Motilal Oswal Finvest, Motilal Oswal Wealth, and Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution.

“The upgrade to [ICRA]AA+ reflects the strength of our balance sheet and net worth, diversified business model, and disciplined financial management. The upgrade is expected to enhance MOFSL’s borrowing capacity, lower its cost of funds, and boost investors and lenders confidence, thereby improving access to institutional capital and supporting the company’s growth plans across business verticals,” said Shalibhadra Shah, Chief Financial Officer, Motilal Oswal.

“The rating upgrade signifies our company’s increased creditworthiness and reduced risk profile, making us a more attractive and reliable, well-diversified capital market player. We believe this upgrade will open new opportunities for growth across our businesses,” Shah added.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ on Monday. It was ‘bearish’ last week. It was also among the top 10 trending stocks on the platform.

Motilal Oswal's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 02:45 p.m. IST on October 13 | Source: Stocktwits

Motilal Oswal's shares gained in six of the last eight sessions and hit their highest level since December 2024, on Monday.

Year-to-date, Motilal Oswal shares have climbed 5.7%.

