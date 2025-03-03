Most Stocktwits Users View Dell’s Dividend Hike And Augmented Stock Buyback Plan As Sign Of Confidence In Growth

Dell raised its annual dividend by 18% to $2.10 and increased its existing stock buyback authorization by $10 billion.

Most Stocktwits Users View Dell’s Dividend Hike And Augmented Stock Buyback Plan As Sign Of Confidence In Growth
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Dell Technologies, Inc’s (DELL) shares fell 4.70% on Friday after the computer and peripherals maker reported mixed quarterly results. However, retail investors are largely bullish on the stock.

A Stockwits poll asked users regarding their views on the Round Rock, Texas-based company’s dividend hike and augmented stock buyback plan. 

Dell raised its annual dividend by 18% to $2.10, with the first quarterly distribution of $0.525 to be paid out on May 2. The company also announced board approval for a $10 billion increase to the existing stock repurchase authorization.

Most respondents, but not a majority (45%), see Dell’s latest capital allocation strategy reflecting its "genuine confidence in growth."

A little over one-fifth of the respondents (21%) said it was a tactical move to lift the stock price.  A far less (15%) see the motive as a combination of “returns and strategic investments," and 19% said it was a ploy to distract investor attention away from shrinking margins. 

dell-stpoll.png

Following the fourth quarter results of the fiscal year 2025, Morgan Stanley said the results were better than feared across the board. 

Analyst Erick Woodring noted that the company issued stronger-than-expected fiscal year 2026 guidance and spoke of accelerated momentum in artificial intelligence (AI) servers. 

The analyst sees  Dell as a beneficiary of AI adoption and scale. 

Woodring maintained his 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimate for Dell at $9.50. He added that the path to over $10 in EPS is clearer after the fourth-quarter results.

Morgan Stanley has an ‘Overweight’ rating and $128 price target for  Dell stock.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock remains ‘bullish’ (59/100), with the message volume at an ‘extremely high’ level.

dell-sentiment.png DELL sentiment and message volume March 3, as of 1:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Most users think Dell is “acutely undervalued,” with one suggesting that they will accumulate more shares this week.

Dell stock has lost over 10% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ON Semiconductor Leaves Retail Traders Divided On Buzz Of Allegro Microsystems Buyout

ON Semiconductor Leaves Retail Traders Divided On Buzz Of Allegro Microsystems Buyout

Tesla’s ‘Trump Bump’ Nearly Erased After Brutal Week: Retail Sentiment Stuck In The Red, Musk Envisions 1,000% Profit Surge

Tesla’s ‘Trump Bump’ Nearly Erased After Brutal Week: Retail Sentiment Stuck In The Red, Musk Envisions 1,000% Profit Surge

Okta Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To Improving Demand For Bullish Outlook: Retail Sentiment Soars

Okta Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To Improving Demand For Bullish Outlook: Retail Sentiment Soars

We Asked Retail About Intuitive Machines’ Stock Slump — Most Cite Market Turmoil, ‘Trump News’

We Asked Retail About Intuitive Machines’ Stock Slump — Most Cite Market Turmoil, ‘Trump News’

Nomad Foods’ Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Cautious

Nomad Foods’ Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Cautious

Recent Stories

ON Semiconductor Leaves Retail Traders Divided On Buzz Of Allegro Microsystems Buyout

ON Semiconductor Leaves Retail Traders Divided On Buzz Of Allegro Microsystems Buyout

Tesla’s ‘Trump Bump’ Nearly Erased After Brutal Week: Retail Sentiment Stuck In The Red, Musk Envisions 1,000% Profit Surge

Tesla’s ‘Trump Bump’ Nearly Erased After Brutal Week: Retail Sentiment Stuck In The Red, Musk Envisions 1,000% Profit Surge

Okta Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To Improving Demand For Bullish Outlook: Retail Sentiment Soars

Okta Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To Improving Demand For Bullish Outlook: Retail Sentiment Soars

We Asked Retail About Intuitive Machines’ Stock Slump — Most Cite Market Turmoil, ‘Trump News’

We Asked Retail About Intuitive Machines’ Stock Slump — Most Cite Market Turmoil, ‘Trump News’

Nomad Foods’ Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Cautious

Nomad Foods’ Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Cautious

Recent Videos

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

Video Icon
Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Champions Trophy 2025: Fans Pray as India Set to Lock Horns with Australia in Semis

Video Icon
Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon