Most Retailers Expect Super Micro To Surge On Potentially Strong Institutional Interest - Stock Plunges As Nasdaq Compliance Euphoria Fades

Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 2:06 AM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares are pulling back following Wednesday’s surge as the euphoria over regaining Nasdaq listing standard compliance tempered. However, retailers are positioning for a substantial stock upside.

The artificial intelligence (AI) server maker announced late Tuesday that it has filed with the SEC its 10-K report for the fiscal year 2024 and the 10-Q reports for the first and the second quarters of 2025.

“The Company has received correspondence from the Nasdaq staff that the Company has regained compliance with the filing requirements, and the matter is now closed,” SMCI said. 

Additionally, the company clarified there were no restatements of previously reported financial statements. 

Reacting to the development, Super Micro stock climbed 15.2% on Wednesday before ending at $51.11, shy of last week’s intraday high of $66.44 and the closing high of $60.25.

The stock reversed course on Thursday, although the down move lacks conviction, given the below-average volume.

Retail remained positive on the stock trajectory. A Stocktwits poll that gathered responses from 5,400 users found that 44% of the respondents expected institutional investors to flock to the stock, driving a significant surge.

smci-stpoll.png

A more modest 23% said the rally in Super Micro stock will fade as institutions step to the sidelines. The remaining 33% said the stock will rise slowly and steadily over the next few weeks.

A few bullish users said the stock would be readmitted into the Nasdaq 100 Index, which would, in turn, draw institutional interest.

Sentiment toward the stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (79/100) and the message volume on the Super Micro stream remained ‘extremely high.’

smci-sentiment.png  SMCI sentiment and message volume February 27, as of 12:46 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Super Micro last traded down nearly 12% at $45. Much of the weakness could be attributed due to sympathy move, in tandem with the declines in AI stalwart Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and smaller AI peer C3.ai, Inc. (AI) following their quarterly earnings reports.

