CEO Dev Ittycheria said enterprises and startups are choosing MongoDB as their platform of choice for both modernizing existing and building new applications.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) shares jumped in Wednesday’s extended session after the database-as-a-service (DBaaS) solutions provider announced forecast-beating quarterly results and raised the fiscal-year 2026 guidance.

The company also announced an increase in its stock repurchase program, adding an incremental $800 million to the existing authorization.

The New York-based company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1 for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, up sharply from the year-ago’s $0.51 and the Finchat-compiled consensus estimate of $0.66.

Revenue climbed 22% year over year (YoY) to $549 million versus the $527.48-million-consensus, faster than the 20% growth in the fourth quarter.

Both metrics exceeded the guidance issued in early March.

The company noted that MongoDB Atlas revenue climbed 26% and accounted for 72% of the total revenue. Atlas is its fully-managed cloud database service.

MongoDB said it added 2,600 customers during the quarter, with the total customer count hitting 57,100 as of April 30.

CEO Dev Ittycheria said, “MongoDB is off to a strong start in fiscal 2026 with 26% Atlas revenue growth, meaningful margin outperformance, and the highest total net customer additions in six years.”

“Enterprises and startups are choosing MongoDB as their platform of choice for both modernizing existing and building new applications."

MongoDB guided second quarter EPS and revenue to $0.62-$0.66 and $548 million-$553 million, respectively, compared to the mean analysts’ estimates of $0.58 and $549.28 million.

The company raised its full-year EPS guidance to $2.94-$3.12 from $2.44-$2.62 and the revenue guidance to $2.25 billion-$2.29 billion from $2.24 billion-$2.28 billion.

Ittycheria said he expects the company to drive profitable growth as it benefits from this next wave of application development that included “cloud-native, distributed, real-time—and the AI-powered applications”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward MongoDB stock was ‘extremely bullish’ (99/100) by late Wednesday and the message volume was ‘extremely high.’

MDB sentiment and message volume as of 9:59 p.m. ET, June 4 | source: Stocktwits

The stock was among the top 15 trending tickers on the platform late Wednesday.

A bullish watcher positioned for a stock rally to $250 on Thursday. Another lauded the earnings call as “fantastic.”

Pointing to the strong numbers, yet another user said the stock is a buy for the long-term.

MongoDB stock ended Wednesday’s regular session up 3.09% at $199.73 and added 14.60% in the after-hours session.

The stock, however, is down over 14% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<