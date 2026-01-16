Shares rallied nearly 6% intraday on Thursday.

MongoDB has seen a surge in popularity among retail investors.

Retail investors on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ after RBC Capital discussed a bullish view on the data management company.

The majority of analysts recommend buying the stock, with an average upside target of 15%.

MongoDB, Inc.’s shares spiked as much as 6% before ending just 0.6% higher on Thursday, after a positive signal from a Wall Street analyst.

RBC Capital Markets said it returned incrementally bullish on MongoDB after the firm’s developer conference in San Francisco and confirmation of Anthropic as a customer.

The partnership with the Amazon-backed AI company supports the view that MongoDB should be the database provider of choice for building GenAI/Agentic AI-based applications, RBC said in an investor note summarized by The Fly.

MongoDB, an enterprise data management company, has recently surged in popularity among retail investors, driven by strong revenue and customer growth, as well as sharp gains in stock following quarterly results.



On Stocktwits, MDB watchers have grown by 21% over the past year. Early on Friday, the retail sentiment shifted to ‘bullish’, from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with several users posting about the intraday rally.

MDB is trading close to a 52-week high as accelerating Atlas adoption, rising AI workloads, and steady enterprise growth continue to support the valuation.

Zacks Research said in a recent post on Stocktwits. Momentum is strong, but the buy case needs a closer look here.

At least two brokerages – Truist and Oppenheimer – raised their price targets on the stock this month alone. Both the firms maintained their ‘Buy’ ratings on MDB stock

Currently, 30 of the 42 analysts have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating, 11 rate it ‘Hold,’ and one rates it ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $448.75 implies a 15% upside to the stock’s last close.

MDB stock is down 7.3% so far in the new year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<