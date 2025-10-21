Molson Coors said the restructuring plan would result in the elimination of nearly 400 salaried positions by the end of December 2025.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) said on Monday that it plans to reduce about 9% of the company’s Americas business salaried workforce as part of a corporate restructuring plan.

The company said that this would result in the elimination of nearly 400 salaried positions by the end of December 2025 and includes hundreds of salaried positions that were already open from role prioritization efforts put in place earlier this year, and those who may be granted voluntary severance as part of this restructuring.

Shares of Molson Coors were down nearly 1% in early trading.

Why Is The Company Undertaking A Restructuring Plan?

Molson Coors said that the restructuring aims to enhance its ability to reinvest in its business, including its priority brands and “must-win initiatives.”

As part of the plan, the company said it was focusing on returning to growth, concentrating on both its beer portfolio and its expansion into adjacent categories, such as premium mixers, non-alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks.

Several beer and wine companies in the U.S. are seeing a slowdown in demand for alcohol as consumers become cautious of price increases in the economy and are prioritising buying essentials over expensive purchases.

What Are The Restructuring Charges?

The company said as part of the restructuring, Molson Coors currently expects to incur certain related charges in the range of $35 million to $50 million, substantially all of which relate primarily to cash severance payments and post-employment benefits to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Molson Coors said the cash payments are expected to be made over the next twelve months.

What Is The CEO Saying?

President and Chief Executive Officer Rahul Goyal stated that the firm has made progress on its transformation journey, but given the environment, it must transform even faster. He added that to “win with our customers and consumers” and return to growth, the company must move with “urgency and make bolder decisions.”

“We are moving quickly and intentionally on a long-term, achievable strategy that continues our journey to become a total beverage company and that we believe puts us on the path to sustainable growth.” -Rahul Goyal, CEO, Molson Coors

Shares of Molson Coors have fallen nearly 18% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<