Mobilicom (MOB) announced on Tuesday that a latest purchase order from one of the largest manufacturers of small-sized drones in the U.S. has increased the customer’s total recent orders to $1.55 million.

The company stated that a large defense manufacturer customer, with over $5 billion in annual sales, has integrated Mobilicom’s SkyHopper PRO as an essential component into drones sold to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

