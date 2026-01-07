Mobileye will pay $612 million in cash and the rest in Class A common shares for humanoid robots the company.

Mobileye said that strong traction in advanced vehicle autonomy and core ADAS technology has created a current automotive revenue pipeline of $24.5 billion over the next eight years for the company.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, the company's CEO said it is competing on 100 million more Request for Quotation (RFQ) for chips, further increasing the pipeline.

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) surged over 10% in Tuesday’s after-market trading as the company announced plans to acquire Israeli startup Mentee Robotics for $900 million in a push into the humanoid robots market.

The self-driving car systems firm will pay $612 million in cash and the rest in up to 26.2 million shares of Mobileye Class A common stock for the startup, according to the company. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Deal Contours

This deal will combine Mobileye’s advanced AI technology and global production expertise with Mentee’s humanoid platform and AI capabilities that will result in a company that combines autonomous driving and humanoid robotics.

Mobileye’s acquisition of Mentee comes even as other automakers make a strong push into humanoid robots. The deal is likely to put Mobileye in competition with Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) Optimus.

Mobileye said that strong traction in advanced vehicle autonomy and core ADAS technology has created a current automotive revenue pipeline of $24.5 billion over the next eight years for the company, up more than 40 percent compared to January 2023, the company said.

The acquisition broadens the scope of the company’s business with a decisive step toward physical artificial intelligence with intelligence systems that will be able to understand context, intent, and interact with humans while acting safely.

Mentee’s acquisition will accelerate its go-to-market strategy, with first on-site proof-of-concept deployments with customers expected in 2026, the company said. The deployments are expected to operate autonomously, and the company is targeting series production and commercialization in 2028.

“Today marks a new chapter for robotics and automotive AI, and the beginning of Mobileye 3.0,” said Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye. “By combining Mentee’s breakthroughs in humanoid robotics with Mobileye’s expertise in automotive autonomy, and its proven ability to productize advanced AI, we have a unique opportunity to lead the evolution of physical AI across robotics and autonomous vehicles on a global scale.”

Mentee will operate as an independent unit within Mobileye for the foreseeable future and will gain access to Mobileye’s customer base as part of the deal.

Forward Guidance

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Shashua reiterated the forward guidance of a $24.5 billion projected revenue pipeline by 2033 based on signed contracts. This includes $18 billion in revenues awarded over the past three years.

Shashua also said the company is competing on 100 million more Request for Quotation (RFQ) for chips, further increasing the pipeline.

Since its inception, Mobileye’s chips have been deployed in over 230 million cars, Shashua said, estimating that this could be about one eighth of the total cars on the planet.

The company receives data from over 8 million cars everyday to support its technology that builds high-definition maps and has harvested data over 32 billion miles. Three new OEMs have also joined the company in 2025, the company said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MBLY stock trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One Stocktwits user opined that Mentee Robotics are quite capable compared to Tesla.





Another user called this a turn around play.

Shares of MBLY were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. The stock has lost over 44% of its value in the past year.

