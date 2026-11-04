3M agreed to pay $7.35 billion to settle nearly all existing PFAS-related injury lawsuits.

3M’s settlement will span nine years and will cover nearly 99% of existing PFAS-related personal injury claims.

The settlement has a pretax present value of approximately $5.8 billion.

3M will pay $50 million in 2026, nothing in 2027, and about 20% of the settlement in the final two years.

3M (MMM) shares gained overnight after the Post-it maker agreed to a $7.35 billion PFAS settlement covering up to 120,000 plaintiffs and nearly 99% of existing injury claims, easing a major source of legal uncertainty.

3M stock traded over 1% higher overnight Tuesday. The stock is on track for a third straight year of gains.

3M Agrees To $7.35 Billion PFAS Injury Settlement

On Tuesday, 3M said it has agreed to settle $7.35 billion over nine years to resolve a large portion of lawsuits alleging personal injuries linked to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly called forever chemicals. The agreement covers nearly all existing personal injury cases tied to the chemicals.

The financial commitment has a present value of about $5.8 billion before taxes. According to 3M, the arrangement covers about 99% of existing personal injury claims, involving an estimated 115,000 to 120,000 eligible plaintiffs in and outside the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL) in South Carolina.

3M To Begin Payments In 2026, With A Pause In 2027

3M will spread the payments over nine years, starting with $50 million in 2026 and making no payments in 2027. About 20% of the total will be paid in the final two years, matching its other settlement payments.

The deal also covers current and future lawsuits. It sets aside $680 million for additional claims and outlines payments for people who accept the settlement. Those who choose to sue will have to follow court-set rules and deadlines.

"This settlement is a significant milestone for 3M and substantially reduces litigation uncertainty," said Chairman and CEO William Brown.

3M’s Latest Deal Follows Billions In Earlier PFAS Settlements

The latest deal follows two earlier PFAS settlements. In 2023, 3M agreed to pay up to $12.5 billion over 13 years to help U.S. water suppliers address drinking water contamination. Last year, it reached a separate deal with New Jersey.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals used in products such as stain-resistant clothes and firefighting foam. These chemicals take a long time to disappear and can build up in soil and water, raising health concerns. 3M started moving away from some PFAS chemicals in 2000 and said in 2022 that it would stop producing all of them by the end of 2025.

Separately, 3M’s board approved an additional $6 billion for share buybacks, bringing the total amount available to $7.5 billion and also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share.

3M Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

A user said, “As legal headwinds recede and manufacturing and trade environments stabilize, better earnings durability and capital returns could be on the horizon.”

3M stock has gained 10% year-to-date.

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