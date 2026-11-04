Barclays upgraded Bloom Energy stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ with a price target of $289, implying an upside of about 35% from its last close.

Barclays said Bloom's accelerating capacity build, rising customer deposits, and new supply commitments indicate demand is growing faster than expected.

The firm added that Bloom's demand trends are "getting harder to ignore."

However, the analyst highlighted that cash flow remains a point of contention for the business.

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) are on track to post their best week since Sept. 25 as strong earnings and Wall Street optimism have propped the company up in recent days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Barclays upgraded BE stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ with a price target of $289, down from $316. The revised target still implies an upside of about 35% from the stock’s last close.

What Prompted The Upgrade On BE Stock?

According to The Fly, Barclays said Bloom's accelerating capacity build, rising customer deposits, and new supply commitments indicate demand is ramping faster than expected.

The firm added that Bloom's demand trends are "getting harder to ignore."

According to a report from Investing.com, analyst Christine Cho noted that in the third quarter, customer deposits rose to $661 million from $78 million at the end of 2025, including about $300 million in sequential growth in the quarter alone. If customers typically pay down about 10% of contract value, that implies at least $3 billion of underlying contracts, though some may be milestone payments on existing deals, Cho noted.

The analyst said that this was "potentially one of the clearest indications yet" of a meaningful growth in customer commitments.

Cho also said that Bloom’s actions point in a similar direction, with about $150 million in capital expenditures in the third quarter, suggesting an addition of roughly 1 gigawatt of manufacturing capacity, and a signed lease that about doubles its manufacturing footprint. Bloom also disclosed about $5.8 billion in long-term supply commitments through 2029, up from $16.4 million in the second quarter, the analyst noted.

However, Cho highlighted that cash flow remains a point of contention for the business. Funding inventory, vendor advances, and capacity ahead of revenue recognition could keep 2027 free cash flow below Street expectations, Cho said. An accounting effect from the Oracle warrant will also likely weigh on reported revenue and gross margins, with about $307 million of customer consideration recognized as contra-revenue.

BE Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing, with an increase of over 33% in message volumes over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said, “$BE phenomenal short.”

However, another user said, “$BE This hasn’t even gotten started yet. It’s a double maybe by years end. After you read this, stay away from this board. There are some real doomsayers who just want to buy lower. They are in big trouble cause they’re losing their shirts. Bye for now. See you at $450.”

BE stock is up more than 146% year-to-date.

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