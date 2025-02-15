Mind Medicine Getting An 'RFK Bump'? Retail Gets More Bullish As Stock Heads For Best Day In Over 10 Months

Kennedy has previously advocated for decriminalizing psychedelics for therapeutic use, citing his son’s positive experience with the hallucinogenic brew ayahuasca.

Mind Medicine Getting An 'RFK Bump'? Retail Gets More Bullish As Stock Heads For Best Day In Over 10 Months
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 3:00 AM IST

Shares of Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD) surged more than 15% Friday afternoon, on track for their best session since April 2024, as retail traders cheered Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

The stock is now set to post weekly gains of over 22%, its strongest performance since the week of Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory in November. 

On Stocktwits, sentiment turned even more bullish, with message volume skyrocketing 720% in the past three months amid RFK Jr.’s rise to the cabinet.

“The RFK bump,” one user wrote, echoing several other posts, while another predicted a “big breakout” next week. 

Kennedy has previously advocated for decriminalizing psychedelics for therapeutic use, citing his son’s positive experience with the hallucinogenic brew ayahuasca.

Wall Street has also taken notice. 

Earlier this month, Chardan named Mind Medicine as a top biotech pick for 2025, citing strong Phase 2 results for its lead drug candidate MM120, which targets generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). 

The research firm has a ‘Buy’ rating with a $20 price target — implying a doubling from current levels — and projects potential MM120 peak sales of over $1 billion by 2026.

In January, Evercore ISI initiated coverage with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $23 target, highlighting Mind Medicine’s innovative oral LSD formulation and its potential in treating both GAD and major depressive disorder (MDD).

Still, not everyone’s betting on more gains. Short interest has climbed from 12.9% at the start of the year to 14.2% by January’s end, per Koyfin data.

Mind Medicine shares have gained over 42% year-to-date, outperforming Compass Pathways but lagging Atai Life Sciences’ 79% surge. Those two companies are also developing psychedelic therapeutics.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Air Lease Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Chatter Shoots Up

Air Lease Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Chatter Shoots Up

Recent Stories

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Broadcom, Qualcomm Or Apple? Retail Investors Split On Who Gains As Skyworks Loses iPhone Business

Air Lease Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Chatter Shoots Up

Air Lease Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Chatter Shoots Up

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon