John Stanton acquired 5,000 shares, which appears to be among the largest insider buys at the company in years.

Stocktwits sentiment continues to be in the 'bearish' zone.

Microsoft is the worst-performing Mag 7 stock in the new year, down over 17%.

Tech stocks are under pressure over renewed fears about AI disruption.

Microsoft Corp. board member John Stanton purchased nearly $2 million in company stock, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday, a move that may offer some reassurance to investors after the mega-cap has come under pressure amid concerns about AI-related capital spending.

MSFT stock edged 0.2% higher in the after-market session and was climbing in overnight trading.

Significant Insider Trade

Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Microsoft at $397.35 on Wednesday. Hedge Vision, an X account that analyses insider trades, said the trade was the largest insider buying at Microsoft in 11 years. Stocktwits could not independently verify the claim immediately.

Stanton, also the founder of private equity firm Trilogy Partnerships, now owns 83,905 Microsoft shares directly and another 3,622 through a family trust.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for MSFT held in the ‘bearish’ zone, even as members noticed the trade.

MSFT Stock Under Pressure

The insider buy comes during a board selloff in technology shares, which has particularly pressured MSFT stock.

Microsoft shares are down by over 27% since their Oct. 28 peak and down 17.4% so far this year, the most among the Magnificent stocks. Only Nvidia is in the green for 2026, with a modest 0.8% gain.

Tech stocks, particularly software companies, have come under pressure amid fresh concerns that AI tools will reduce demand for niche software and disrupt tech business models.





Microsoft, in particular, faces investor concerns after it announced plans to increase capital expenditures by 70%, to $110 billion, this year.

ServiceNow CEO Buying Shares

Stock purchases by insiders are typically seen as a bullish signal. Earlier in the week, ServiceNow disclosed that CEO Bill McDermott plans to buy $3 million worth of stock before the end of the month.

