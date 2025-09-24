Microsoft has successfully tested a microfluidic cooling system that places coolant channels directly inside silicon chips, rather than relying solely on external cooling, thereby improving heat removal.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has unveiled a cooling innovation designed to manage the intense heat generated by modern AI computing chips.

The company has successfully tested a microfluidic cooling system that places coolant channels directly inside silicon chips, rather than relying solely on external cooling, thereby improving heat removal.

Lab trials showed that this system can extract heat up to three times more effectively than the cold-plate cooling method currently used in data centers, said the tech giant.

Traditional chip cooling relies on cold plates placed above or near processors, separated by several insulating layers. These layers limit how quickly heat moves away from the silicon. Microfluidics changes that by carving fine channels into the back of the chip so liquid coolant directly touches heat‑producing areas. Microsoft also utilizes AI to map how heat accumulates on various parts of a chip and guide coolant flow more precisely.

In Microsoft's tests, the new cooling approach reduced peak silicon temperature rises by about 65%, depending on the workload and chip type. The company’s innovation may enable denser chip packing and new architectures, such as stacked (3D) chips, if it can prevent them from overheating.

“If microfluidic cooling can use less power to cool the datacenters, that will put less stress on energy grids to nearby communities,” said Ricardo Bianchini, who is a Microsoft technical fellow and corporate vice president for Azure, specializing in compute efficiency.

The company plans to explore integrating this cooling system into its future chip lines (like Maia and Cobalt) and working with fabrication partners to scale production. Microsoft stock has gained over 20% in 2025 and over 17% in the last 12 months.

