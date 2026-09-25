Microsoft is expanding Copilot beyond its chatbot roots with autonomous agents, app-building tools and deeper Office integration.

The redesigned Copilot centers around three new capabilities: Home, Code and Autopilot.

Autopilot can work in the background without repeated prompts.

Advanced features will use usage-based billing, with FinOps for AI helping businesses monitor and control spending.

Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled its biggest Copilot overhaul yet on Friday, adding an always-on AI agent, coding capabilities and deeper Office integration as it looks to turn the assistant into a central hub for workplace tasks.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the revamped Copilot a “new OS for work,” designed to bring together different AI models, devices, and workplace tasks.

MSFT stock climbed 3.7% higher after the opening bell and is heading toward its first weekly gain in four weeks.

What’s New In Copilot?

The redesigned Copilot centers around three new capabilities: Home, Code and Autopilot. Home brings Chat and Cowork together while embedding Word, Excel and PowerPoint directly inside Copilot. Users can ask it to create or update documents, spreadsheets and presentations without moving between apps.

Code allows users to describe an app, dashboard, tracker or workflow in ‘natural language’ and have Copilot build it.

The biggest shift comes with Autopilot. Unlike a traditional chatbot that waits for prompts, Autopilot can continue working in the background — monitoring channels, following up on conversations and handling recurring tasks, Microsoft said.

Nadella Says Biggest Update To Copilot

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described the overhaul as the company’s “biggest update to Copilot to date.”

“We’re building Copilot as a new OS for work that spans every model, every form factor, and every task,” Nadella said in a post on X.

Microsoft Simplifies Copilot

The overhaul follows Microsoft's efforts to simplify its Copilot lineup. Microsoft recently dropped “365” from the Microsoft 365 Copilot name, renaming it simply Microsoft Copilot, and renamed Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat to Microsoft Copilot Chat. The company has also simplified the app’s icon and is consolidating its web experience under a single Copilot address.

That builds on a broader redesign unveiled in May, when Microsoft said it wanted Copilot to behave less like a standalone chat box and more like a connected system across its productivity apps.

Microsoft Adds New Tools For Payment

The tech behemoth is also changing how businesses pay for more advanced Copilot capabilities. Everyday tasks such as answering questions, drafting and summarizing remain covered by user subscriptions. But Cowork, Code and Autopilot will use usage-based billing.

To help businesses manage those costs, Microsoft has introduced FinOps for AI. The tools allow administrators to set spending policies, decide which AI models different groups can access, manage employee requests, and track which Copilot tasks produce useful business outcomes.

Retail’s Take On MSFT

Retail sentiment surrounding MSFT turned ‘extremely bullish’ from 'bullish' over the past 24 hours. It was also among the top trending tickers on the platform.

One user expects the stock to climb to $540 by the end of next month. It is currently trading around $511.

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The stock has gained more than 8% so far this year, but has only outperformed TSLA among its Mag 7 peers.

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