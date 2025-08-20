The initiative will bring Microsoft’s AI tools, including Copilot and Azure AI, into virtually every layer of the NFL's operations, from the field to the front office.

Microsoft Corp.(MSFT) and the National Football League (NFL) on Wednesday announced the extension of their longstanding technology partnership, focused on artificial intelligence.

The initiative will bring Microsoft’s AI tools, including Copilot and Azure AI, into virtually every layer of the NFL's operations, from the field to the front office. The collaboration aims to transform how NFL teams scout talent, analyze performance, and manage stadium operations.

