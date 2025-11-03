The tech giant has secured U.S. export licenses to ship advanced GPUs, including Nvidia A100, H100, and GB300 chips, to the UAE.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Monday a sweeping $15.2 billion investment plan for the United Arab Emirates aimed at strengthening the Gulf nation’s AI, cloud, and digital infrastructure through 2029.

The initiative builds on a long-term partnership with G42, an Abu Dhabi-based company.

Massive Investment To Drive AI Growth

The company began the initiative in 2023, marking a major milestone in U.S.-UAE tech collaboration. By the end of the decade (2029), Microsoft expects to spend $15.2 billion in the UAE on data centers, operational costs, and AI-focused ventures.

Microsoft’s spending includes $1.5 billion in equity investment in G42. The company has secured U.S. export licenses to ship advanced GPUs, including Nvidia A100, H100, and GB300 chips, to the UAE.

Microsoft stock inched 0.4% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

