Rather than replacing workers, Nadella said the future of companies will depend on how well they combine human expertise with AI systems that continuously learn from their data, workflows, and decisions.

Nadella batted for a balanced approach as AI-driven efficiency drives layoffs in the tech sector.

“This is the first time we can create a real cognitive loop between people and digital systems,” Nadella said in an X note.

The Microsoft CEO warned against a future in which a handful of AI models capture most of the economic value.

Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella on Sunday outlined what he sees as a fundamental shift in how companies operate in the AI era, arguing that enterprises must move beyond viewing the technology as just another productivity tool and embed it more deeply with human capital.

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In a lengthy note on X, detailing his thoughts on the future of business, Nadella said the current AI transition differs from previous technology cycles because it creates a “real cognitive loop” between humans and digital systems, fundamentally changing how work is organized inside enterprises.

“This transition is different than any previous platform shift,” Nadella wrote. “In the past, we used digital systems to enhance human capital. This is the first time we can create a real cognitive loop between people and digital systems.”

MSFT Stock Drags

Microsoft is an early backer of OpenAI, whose ChatGPT has triggered global AI development that continues to reshape business and society. On the back of that partnership, Microsoft enjoyed a first-mover advantage and embedded AI functionality, labeled Copilot, in several of its enterprise cloud and software offerings before other Big Tech rivals did.

However, Microsoft is now itself caught up in the negative sentiment toward Big Tech and software companies, as investors grow increasingly concerned about the massive sums of money going into new technology and the risks to return on investment. MSFT stock has declined 19% year-to-year, the most among the “Magnificent Seven” equities, and retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ on Monday.

Nadella’s comments touched upon a bulging vein. Dozens of companies, including Amazon, Meta Platforms and Oracle, have recently laid off thousands of employees as internal AI adoption drives efficiency, and the trend is expected to continue.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted “interesting” in response to the X post.

Human, AI Must Go Together, Nadella Says

Nadella said the bigger challenge for companies is no longer adopting AI, but making sure their knowledge and expertise do not lose value as AI systems become better at learning and replicating human skills.

Companies must build both “human capital” and “token capital,” he wrote. Human capital includes the knowledge, judgment, relationships, creativity, and expertise of employees, while token capital refers to the AI systems and capabilities that a company builds and owns.

“Human capital does not become less valuable as token capital grows. It only becomes more valuable,” Nadella said, adding that “without human direction, you have compute running in circles.”

The comments underscore a growing focus among technology leaders on AI’s impact on enterprise work. Rather than replacing employees outright, Nadella argued that the future of organizations will depend on how effectively they combine human expertise with AI systems that continuously learn from company-specific data, workflows, and decisions.

According to Nadella, workflows, domain knowledge, and accumulated business judgment should increasingly be converted into AI systems that get better with each use. Over time, this learning loop becomes a company’s new intellectual property, creating a compounding advantage that rivals cannot easily replicate.

The Microsoft CEO also warned against a future in which a handful of AI models capture most of the economic value generated by the technology. Drawing parallels with the economic disruptions caused by globalization and outsourcing, he argued that industries must retain ownership of their knowledge and AI-driven value creation.

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