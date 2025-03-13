Micron Stock Edges Up Despite Multiple Price Target Cuts On Pricing Pressure, Unfavorable Mix: Retail's Feeling Bearish

The key driver for the price target cuts is Micron’s sober outlook going forward, with analysts at Wolfe noting that the company’s management has expressed slight caution about its near-term outlook.

Micron Stock Edges Up Despite Multiple Price Target Cuts On Pricing Pressure, Unfavorable Mix: Retail's Feeling Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) gained more than 7% in Wednesday’s regular trading session and extended gains during after-market hours despite price target cuts at Wolfe Research and Wells Fargo.

According to The Fly, Wolfe cut its price target for the Micron stock to $150 from $175 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. This implies a 57% upside from Wednesday’s close.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo trimmed its price target for Wolfe to $130 from $140, with an ‘Overweight’ rating. This implies a 36% upside from Wednesday’s close.

The key driver for the price target cuts is Micron’s sober outlook going forward. Analysts at Wolfe underscored that the company’s management had expressed slight caution, citing greater pricing pressures and an unfavorable product mix dampening the near-term outlook.

Wells Fargo underscored that Micron has trimmed its third-quarter gross margin expectations on account of normalizing investors levels in the end consumer market.

The brokerage added that while Micron offers a very compelling risk-reward profile, it cut the Q2 EPS estimate to $1.42 from $1.46 and Q3 EPS to $1.30 from $1.63.

Micron reported an EPS of $1.79 in Q1, and it is scheduled to post its Q2 results on Mar. 20 during the after-market hours.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Micron stock remained in the ‘bearish’ (38/100) territory, while message volumes were at ‘normal’ levels.

MU retail sentiment.jpg MU sentiment and message volume March 13, 2025, as of 2 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user posted a technical analysis of the Micron stock, noting that they will buy it when it is in the high-80s zone.

Micron’s stock has surged nearly 14% year-to-date, but its one-year returns are far less stellar, with gains of just 1.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, And Other Chip Stocks Surge Even As Trump Reportedly Calls CHIPS Act 'Horrible'

Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, And Other Chip Stocks Surge Even As Trump Reportedly Calls CHIPS Act 'Horrible'

ContextLogic Slips Aftermarket On Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

ContextLogic Slips Aftermarket On Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Cleveland-Cliffs, Steel Dynamics, US Steel, And Other Metal Stocks Surge As Trump's Tariffs Take Effect: Retail's Bullish

Cleveland-Cliffs, Steel Dynamics, US Steel, And Other Metal Stocks Surge As Trump's Tariffs Take Effect: Retail's Bullish

Indian stock market opens flat as global uncertainty weighs on indices: Report AJR

Indian stock market opens flat as global uncertainty weighs on indices: Report

Intel Stock Pops Aftermarket On New CEO Appointment: Retail Turns Bullish

Intel Stock Pops Aftermarket On New CEO Appointment: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi ATG

7 South celebrities whose favourite festival is Holi

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on Indias Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him insecure (WATCH) HRD

Shocking! MS Dhoni refuses to comment on India's Champions Trophy win; Netizens call him 'insecure' (WATCH)

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025 ATG

Top 10 high performing penny stocks to buy before Holi 2025

This Holi, UP's 'Golden Gujiya' adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg shk

This Holi, UP's ‘Golden Gujiya’ adds lavish twist to celebrations, being sold for Rs 50,000 per kg

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Sai Pallavi dances at cousin's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Recent Videos

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

Video Icon
TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Video Icon
Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon
Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Video Icon