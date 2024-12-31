MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Shares of MicroAlgo initially surged in early trade following the announcement of a breakthrough in quantum computing technology but quickly corrected, erasing most of the early gains.

Shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) surged by more than 35% in early trading on Tuesday after the company unveiled a FULL adder operation leveraging CPU registers within quantum gate computers.

A FULL adder is a core component in classical digital circuits for binary addition, but its implementation in quantum computing is more intricate due to qubit properties like superposition and entanglement.

Simply put, by implementing this FULL adder operation based on CPU registers – which help store and manage data in a processor – MicroAlgo may have developed a more efficient way for quantum computers to handle calculations.

However, the initial gains were short-lived. The stock corrected sharply, erasing nearly all early profits and trading almost 1% higher than Monday’s closing price by midday.

Amid the volatility, MicroAlgo remained among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

The computer programming services company also regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

MicroAlgo faced a delisting threat in September 2024 after its stock price remained below $1.00 for 31 consecutive trading days. It satisfied Nasdaq's requirement by maintaining a bid price above $1.00 for 10 consecutive days.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago, along with a spike in chatter to ‘extremely high’ levels.

One retail investor opined that the dip would be shortlived as the stock returns to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP). Some believe VWAP is a more accurate measure of a security's average price than price-based indicators because it takes into account the volume of securities traded.

Others are also bullish on the stock, expecting the shares to rise again before the market closes.

Despite the optimism surrounding this technological breakthrough, MicroAlgo's stock has faced a challenging year, down over 97% year-to-date.

