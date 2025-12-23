The executive chairman of Strategy said clearer U.S. regulatory signals are reducing institutional hesitation.

Michael Saylor said he urged Bank of America’s CEO to intervene in the bank’s internal crypto policy.

He argued that large U.S. banks are shifting toward crypto services despite cautious public messaging.

Strategy continues to hold more than 670,000 Bitcoin, even as it paused on its latest Bitcoin weekly purchase.

Michael Saylor said in a recent interview that he asked Bank of America’s (BAC) chief executive to reconsider the bank’s stance on cryptocurrency, framing digital assets as a missed strategic opportunity rather than a speculative risk.

“I've been a client of Bank of America for 30 years, and I pointed out that this is a great opportunity for the bank, and they were missing it by having a very, very vague, ambiguous anti-crypto policy, and maybe he should intervene. And he did,” Saylor said in an episode of The Breakdown with David Gokhshtein last week.

Strategy (MSTR), often referred to as a Bitcoin (BTC) proxy, initiated the digital asset treasury playbook five years ago. While the company paused its weekly Bitcoin buys this week as it builds its U.S. dollar reserve, it currently has 671,268 BTC in its coffers. At Bitcoin’s price of around $87,500 on Tuesday morning, the treasury is valued at nearly $60 billion.

MSTR’s stock edged 0.7% lower in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits trending in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ levels of chatter. Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell nearly 2.5% in the last 24 hours, with sentiment also in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory, but chatter rose to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels over the past day.

Crypto Push Among Big Banks

Saylor said he now sees meaningful progress across much of the U.S. banking system. He pointed to JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), BNY Mellon (BK), PNC (PNC), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Citi (C) as institutions that have moved from skepticism toward active exploration of crypto services, including custody and settlement.

Citi has publicly said it plans to expand digital asset custody offerings, while BNY Mellon has already built crypto custody infrastructure.

According to Saylor, roughly 80% of major U.S. banks have shifted toward what he described as a “progressive” stance on crypto, even if many remain cautious in their public messaging.

“And mostly, you know what I say, everybody's against Bitcoin before they're for it, including me, right?” – Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, Strategy

Policy Clarity Accelerates Adoption

Saylor suggested that regulatory signals in the U.S. have helped accelerate institutional engagement. He argued that clearer guidance around custody, tokenization, and digital dollars has reduced uncertainty for banks that were previously hesitant to engage. “To paraphrase William Gibson, the future is already with us. It's just not evenly distributed. So what we have is stuff getting distributed in its own human way,” he said.

MSTR’s stock is down over 45% this year, while Bitcoin’s price has slipped over 6%.

According to Saylor, Strategy plans to slow its Bitcoin accumulation only once the company controls between 5% and 7.5% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply. At roughly 5% ownership of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, Saylor said the price could approach $1 million per coin. At 7.5%, he suggested Bitcoin could trade closer to $10 million, driven by structural supply constraints rather than speculative demand.

