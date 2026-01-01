Strategy bought 13,627 bitcoins between January 5 and January 11, by using proceeds from the sale of shares of STRC Stock and MSTR Stock.

As of January 11, Strategy holds 687,410 Bitcoin, worth around $62 billion at current bitcoin price.

Earlier on Monday, Saylor had indicated a sizable bitcoin buy from Strategy.

On Friday, major U.S. bank Wells Fargo announced that it has bought $383 million worth of bitcoin ETFs.

Shares of Michael Saylor-backed Strategy rallied on Monday after it disclosed it has bought bitcoin worth about $1.25 billion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategy bought 13,627 bitcoins between January 5 and January 11, by using proceeds from the sale of shares of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred stock and Strategy’s stock under Strategy's at-the-market offering program (ATM), according to a regulatory filing filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As of January 11, Strategy held 687,410 BTC acquired for an aggregate purchase price of about $51.8 billion at an average purchase price of $75,353 per bitcoin. However, at current bitcoin price, the stash is worth about $62 billion.

Earlier on Monday, Saylor had indicated a sizable bitcoin buy from Strategy by writing “Big Orange” in his post on X. STR’s executive chairman has been using “orange” and “green” signals to indicate the company’s purchases over the past week, usually before the official announcement.

Last week, Strategy disclosed that it had acquired 1,286 bitcoins for about $116 million.

Rising Bitcoin ETF Popularity

With easing regulation around digital currencies under President Donald Trump's administration, more and more firms are buying and investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs). On Friday, major U.S. bank Wells Fargo announced that it has bought $383 million worth of bitcoin ETFs.

Major institutions buying bitcoin through ETFs have supported bitcoin prices in recent times. Major firms like world’s largest asset manager BlackRock have their own bitcoin ETFs that it launched in 2024.

Boost From MSCI

MSCI recently said that it will continue to allow digital asset treasury (DAT) firms to remain in its indexes. MSCI had earlier proposed to exclude crypto treasury firms from its global indexes, serving as a major boost for firms like Strategy which is one of the world’s largest DAT.

MSCI said that the current index treatment of DAT companies identified in the preliminary list published by MSCI of companies whose digital asset holdings represent 50% or more of their total assets will remain unchanged.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around MSTR trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Shares of Strategy have fallen nearly 48% over the past year.

