Michael Saylor said he would choose regulatory clarity over a bullish price for Bitcoin on a podcast on Tuesday, as major banks are already adopting Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor said that he would skip the $150,000 Bitcoin price if it meant preserving Wall Street, ETF, and regulatory momentum

Saylor said that the current market conditions present a near-term opportunity to buy Bitcoin in the next 90 days

He pointed to US spot Bitcoin ETFs, growing bank participation, and clear regulatory guidance as pillars, supporting Bitcoin’s integration into traditional finance

As Bitcoin flirts with the $100,000 mark, Michael Saylor is looking past the price chart. The Strategy co-founder said that he would forgo a $150,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price if it meant preserving Wall Street, ETF, and regulatory momentum, on a podcast on Tuesday.

In a conversation with Danny Knowles on the podcast “What Bitcoin Did,” Saylor said that Bitcoin’s progress across banking, capital markets, and regulation mattered more than hitting an all-time high in price.

According to Saylor, “the banking acceptance, the options acceptance, [and] the positive regulations at the CFTC (Commodities Futures Trading Commission), the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) or Treasury,” were more important than “immediate gratification.”

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $95,083, soaring up by 3.6% in 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels remained at ‘normal’ over the past day.

BTC reached an all-time high in October 2021, when it traded at $ 69,044. Citing this, Saylor noted that current market conditions still presented an opportunity for long-term investors. Short-term frames often distort the evaluation of Bitcoin’s progress, and investors should take advantage of the recent market opportunity, Saylor said.

'Wall Street Momentum' And The ETF Bridge

Saylor linked Bitcoin’s institutional progress to the expansion of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs and the derivatives market, pointing to the “commercialization of the Bitcoin derivatives market on the CME.” He also highlighted the role of in-kind creation by describing the ability to “[swipe] a million dollars of Bitcoin for a million dollars of IBIT and vice-versa.”

Saylor framed ETFs, options, and futures markets as critical bridges between Bitcoin and traditional finance. These products reduced friction for large investors by connecting Bitcoin to existing brokerage, custody, and risk management systems. Even if they don’t immediately translate into higher prices, they are essential to sustaining long-term adoption.

Building on the ETF discussion, Saylor used the “Wall Street momentum” to describe how, in 2025 alone, 56% of the major banks in the US, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, are “extending credits against [Bitcoin].” He says that “digital credit is the feedstock of the entire baking system,” and Bitcoin has huge potential for it.

Saylor highlighted this shift as a structural change in how Bitcoin is treated within capital markets, allowing it to function as collateral. Access to such momentum and banking services was more important than short-term price volatility.

In addition to the Wall Street momentum, he highlighted “positive guidance from the Treasury Department for crypto assets on bank balance sheets,” as well as leadership at the CFTC and the SEC. Saylor said that these regulatory developments in the US were constructive for Bitcoin; they created clear conditions for companies to engage with Bitcoin without very high taxes or the “regulatory stamp of approval.”

