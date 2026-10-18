In his latest Substack note, Burry dug through decades of S&P 500 data to examine what happens when the index keeps hitting records while an increasing number of its stocks are already in bear markets.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Oct. 6, but Burry argues that the headline index is telling only part of the story, while the market breadth has deteriorated sharply underneath.

Burry said that his bear market ratio, which is the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading at least 20% below their 10-year highs, stood at 55% on Oct. 6, up from 47% when the index reached a record on Aug. 13.

He found only one other instance in the past four decades when the S&P 500 reached a record high while most of its constituents were already in bear markets.

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry is once again sounding the alarm on the stock market, arguing that a seemingly calm rally is masking a deterioration underneath the surface.

In his latest Substack note, Burry dug through decades of S&P 500 data to examine what happens when the index keeps hitting records while an increasing number of its stocks are already in bear markets.

A 2000-Like Warning Is Emerging, Cautions Burry

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Oct. 6, but Burry argues that the headline index is telling only part of the story. Underneath it, market breadth has deteriorated sharply.

Burry said that his bear market ratio, which is the percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading at least 20% below their 10-year highs, stood at 55% on Oct. 6, up from 47% when the index reached a record on Aug. 13.

He found only one other instance in the past four decades when the S&P 500 reached a record high while most of its constituents were already in bear markets.

“That makes two times in four decades that the market made new highs with most of its stocks in bear markets relative to 10-year rolling highs. 2000 and today,” Burry said.

He also highlighted that his Fresh Drawdown Ratio stood at 27% in October, versus 53% at the March 2000 peak. Burry cautioned that today's market has not yet reached the extremes of 2000, but the direction is what concerns him.

“If the market keeps going like it is, it could surpass 2000 within months, as broken stocks took a massive stepdown late in the summer, continuing into October,” he said.

Just 15 Stocks Hit New Highs, Burry Highlights

Burry's other major warning sign is how narrow the market's leadership has become. Only 15 S&P 500 stocks closed at new highs on Oct. 6, while just 97 were within 10% of a high.

At the March 2000 peak, the corresponding figures were also 15 stocks at new highs and 87 within 10%, he said.

Burry sees that concentration as evidence that a relatively small group of market leaders is carrying an increasingly fragile index. “This is a very narrow top - so little dirt I could barely fit in my text, and close to as narrow as 2000,” he warned.

Burry described the phenomenon visually as a “caldera”, which is a seemingly calm market sitting above layers of increasingly broken stocks.

He noted that the median S&P 500 stock is now 22% below its high, compared with 31% in March 2000. Meanwhile, 406 of the index's 503 members were more than 10% below their 10-year highs.

Burry argues that the deterioration in breadth is particularly significant because the Bear Market Ratio is rising while the overall index continues to climb.

Burry Sees A Different Kind Of Bear Market

Burry does not necessarily expect a sudden 2000-style collapse and his base case is that market leaders could fall while previously beaten-down stocks recover.

In his historical analysis, 2000 was the only major market top where leaders suffered dramatic losses while broken stocks subsequently posted significant gains.

“The key stat for me, after all these stats, is the number of new highs and the number of stocks within striking distance - within 10%,” he said.

Burry believes that outcome could repeat as the mechanical flows supporting the largest companies lose momentum and fundamental problems become harder to ignore.

“All this taken together with the other work I have done, the market will fail in a manner that lifts the median broken stock. This is my base case,” Burry added.

He said that failure may not come as a single devastating crash, but rather through a market that “will drift lower, sometimes violently” as fundamental concerns filter into the AI narrative.

The biggest warning from Burry is not simply valuation or a potential recession. It is the growing gap between the index's record highs and the deteriorating condition of the stocks underneath it. “The preconditions seem set for fireworks,” he said.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, declined 0.26%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) edged lower by 0.27%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.21%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

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