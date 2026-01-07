The famed investor said that the “game just changed” in the medium to long term.

Michael Burry on Monday reportedly warned that markets are not pricing in all the impacts of the Trump administration’s arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend.

According to a Business Insider report citing Burry’s post on his Substack, the hedge fund manager said that the “game just changed” in the medium to long term.

“In the wake of America’s explosive weekend kidnapping of an OPEC country’s leader, the United States stock and bond market repercussions here are virtually zero,” he said in a sarcastic quip on his Substack.

“This is a paradigm shift despite the markets yawning,” Burry said in a subsequent post on X.

Michael Burry's post on X | @michaeljburry/X

Hurting China And Russia

The investor also noted that the U.S. raid on Venezuela was a “shot across China’s bow,” while Russian crude oil was now “less important” in the medium- to long-term, according to the report.

Burry pointed to the loans China gave Venezuela, which were collateralized by Venezuela’s future oil production, which is now in the hands of the U.S.

President Trump was focused on Venezuelan crude oil in his conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday. “We’re going to be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground,” he said, according to a report by The New York Times.

As for Russia, Burry stated that President Vladimir Putin’s “jaw has to be on the floor,” after the U.S. forces executed their operation in “practically seconds,” while the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been ongoing for three years, the report added.

Maduro’s Court Appearance

Two days after his capture and arrest, Maduro is set to appear at a New York court later on Monday, along with his wife Cilia Flores, according to a CNN report. Maduro is due in court on drug and weapons charges.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities gained in Monday morning trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.83%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 1.16%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged up 1.48%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 0.42% at the time of writing, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) rose 0.25%.

