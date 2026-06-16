Retail traders on Stocktwits have also turned ‘extremely bullish’ on FISV.

Burry believes Fiserv's core business remains intact despite the sharp sell-off.

The investor highlighted the company’s dominant position in bank core processing, reach across the U.S., and its merchant payments platform, Clover, as key advantages.

Burry also said the stock's decline is largely tied to governance concerns rather than a collapse in business fundamentals.

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry is maintaining his bullish stance on fintech company Fiserv Inc. (FISV) despite shares crashing nearly 11% following the unexpected exit of its CEO, Mike Lyons.

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In a post on Substack, Burry said that although the move is a “thesis violation,” it calls for a re-evaluation of the company instead of an outright sale.

The veteran investor also expressed confidence in incoming CEO Takis Georgakopoulos. “The new CEO seems to have technology expertise in payments that the old one did not,” he said, adding that he has “no reason to believe the new CEO is anything but competent for the role.”

Burry used the selloff to add to his position. “Today, I bought more FISV at approximately $48.50,” he said, noting that the position is now roughly the size of his holdings in MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) and Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) at about 5% to 7%.

Burry’s Bull Case On Fiserv

The veteran investor described Fiserv as a "dog of a stock," noting that the 79% plunge from last year's high of $226 to below $48 today presents a buying opportunity.

“In something like this, buying very cheap is important. This will not soon romance the growth crowd, and the payments space is, as I said at the top, changing enough for a wise investor to be patient with the incumbents,” he said.

Burry believes that despite the sharp selloff, Fiserv's core business remains intact. He highlighted the company’s dominant position in bank core processing, which boasts a 99% client retention rate and astronomical switching costs, calling it “practically a license to print money.”

He also noted that Fiserv processes roughly 10,000 transactions per second, serves 1.8 billion issuer accounts and 339 million deposit and loan accounts, and reaches about 95% of U.S. households.

Additionally, Burry pointed to Clover, Fiserv's merchant payments platform, as a key growth driver. He highlighted Clover’s roughly 900,000 merchants and noted that it benefits from integration with Fiserv's extensive banking and business-client network.

While acknowledging competition from companies such as Block, Toast, Stripe, Shift4, and Adyen, he argued that Clover's ability to leverage Fiserv's existing customer relationships gives it a significant distribution advantage.

Burry also highlighted that incoming CEO Georgakopoulos previously led the Clover business, suggesting his experience could help strengthen the platform's position in the increasingly competitive payments market.

According to Burry, these advantages continue to provide a strong competitive edge. “To be clear, the business itself runs just fine no matter who is CEO,” he said.

Burry believes the stock's decline is largely tied to governance concerns rather than a collapse in business fundamentals. “This is a resilient business that has stumbled badly after years of catering to what Wall Street wants to see more than what was really fundamentally good for the business long-term,” he said.

Fiserv CEO Exit

On Monday, Fiserv announced that its CEO, Mike Lyons, would step down immediately to become CEO of Truist Financial, effectively ending his 13-month tenure at the company, triggering the stock’s worst drop in nearly nine months.

Lyons succeeded former CEO Frank Bisignano, who departed the company in May 2025. Fiserv said that Georgakopoulos, previously Co-President and Head of Merchant Solutions and Technology, would take over as CEO and join the board.

Before joining Fiserv, Georgakopoulos spent 17 years at JPMorgan Chase, most recently as Global Head of Payments, managing the business's technology, product, sales, and operations. He also served as a partner at McKinsey & Company, advising major banks and asset managers.

FISV Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over 24 hours amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said, “Keep accumulating at these prices. Bargain.

The ceo leaving should not be causing the jitters. The active investors are behind this company.”

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Another bullish user commented that the company was a better bet than SpaceX (SPCX) at current price levels.

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FISV stock has declined nearly 27% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<