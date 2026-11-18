Burry would buy Alibaba in the $60s after selling his stake to build a larger position in JD.

Michael Burry passed on Nvidia calls before earnings and held $140 puts expiring in February 2027.

He estimated JD had about $20 per share in net cash and had already added to calls expiring in 2029.

Netflix closed at $59.68 on Tuesday, but Burry is eyeing the high $30s.

Before Nvidia reported earnings on Tuesday, “The Big Short” investor Michael Burry addressed a possible hedge on his bearish bet, what could draw him back to Alibaba, whether Netflix had fallen far enough and what investors may have missed in JD.com’s selloff.

NVDA Rallied After Burry Passed On Calls

“I am not buying calls, no,” Burry told a reader in his Cassandra Unchained Substack chat. The reader had asked whether he would buy short-dated NVDA calls to cushion his puts if the stock rallied after earnings.

Burry had disclosed last week that he still held Nvidia puts with a $140 strike price expiring in February 2027. He said most of his exposure to a decline in Nvidia came through puts on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the Nasdaq 100, both of which count the chipmaker among their holdings.

The rally the reader had asked about came after the closing bell. NVDA shares rose as fiscal third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $115.8 billion. The chipmaker also forecast about $130 billion in sales for the following quarter, above Wall Street’s expectations.

What Would Bring Burry Back To Alibaba?

When asked whether he would buy Alibaba (BABA) in the mid-$60s, Burry gave himself a little more room. “Yes, I would buy BABA in the 60s.”

This would mean returning to a stock he sold to build his position in JD.com. “I moved my entire Alibaba position into JD not too long ago. This greatly increased my JD position,” Burry said in August. He had intended to move much of the money back within a month or two. Then Alibaba announced plans to issue shares to fund its AI investments. Burry expected its return on invested capital to keep falling and said the stock would have to drop by about half to interest him again.

Tuesday’s selloff brought Alibaba closer to his range. Its U.S.-listed shares fell 4.4% to $86.65. A move to $65, the midpoint of the range he named, would require a further decline of 25%.

Burry Is Eyeing The $30s In NFLX

Additionally, a subscriber who remembered Burry discussing Netflix (NFLX) in the $50s asked whether the stock’s slide into the high $50s had caught his attention. “Yes I am interested in NFLX,” Burry replied. Then he gave the level he was watching. “I am more in the high 30s now on NFLX.”

In July, Burry had placed the low $50s just outside his buying range. At $67.75, he estimated that Netflix traded at about 1.6 times its intrinsic value. His concern was whether its biggest hits could keep earning money across generations. “Disney produces wine. Netflix produces milk,” he said at the time.

Burry pointed to Suits, which found a new streaming audience in 2023, more than a decade after its debut. In his view, NBCUniversal captured the lasting value of owning the show even as people watched it on Netflix. On Tuesday, Netflix closed at $59.68. A fall to $39 would take another 35% off the share price.

The Cash Behind Burry’s Bet On JD

When a reader asked about weakness in JD.com (JD), Burry pointed to the cash behind each share. “Net cash is about $20/share including long-term securities. So this is all flows. No one looking at the fundamentals is driving the stock today.”

Burry called JD’s quarter good, but noted that the retailer had invested in inventory and bought back no shares. Revenue rose 3.5% to 309.6 billion yuan, and adjusted net profit climbed 44% to 8.3 billion yuan. Both figures fell just short of analysts’ forecasts of 311.5 billion yuan in revenue and 8.6 billion yuan in adjusted profit. JD’s U.S.-listed shares fell about 6% in early trading.

Capital.com’s Vitor Madeira said that investors wanted to see sales grow faster before concluding the profit recovery would last. Burry attributed the decline to money moving out of the stock. “No one looking at the fundamentals is driving the stock today,” he said.

Burry had already put more money behind the same view. Earlier this month, he disclosed adding to JD calls expiring in 2029 and called JD a large position. At the time, he put its net cash at $24.3 billion, about 71% of its market value. By his calculation, once investors accounted for that cash, they were paying about three times what the retail business earned for its owners.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<