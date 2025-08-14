Miami International shares soared more than 40% in their debut on the NYSE on Thursday. The options exchange operator raised $345 million through the IPO.

U.S. equities declined in Thursday’s midday trade as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation print, after the consumer price index (CPI) print on Tuesday led to a surge in expectations about the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.22% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, fell 0.16%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Thursday’s midday trade:

Miami International Holdings Inc. (MIAX)

Miami International shares soared more than 40% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday. The options exchange operator raised $345 million through the initial public offering (IPO), and at the time of writing, its market capitalization stood at $2.4 billion.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

TeraWulf shares were up more than 37% in Thursday’s midday trade after Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google picked up an 8% stake in the company through 41 million warrants. TeraWulf signed two 10-year agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack, locking $3.7 billion in revenue. Google plans to backstop $1.8 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to TeraWulf, as per the deal’s terms, in return for a stake in TeraWulf.

WULF stock is up 32% year-to-date.

Coherent Corp. (COHR)

Coherent stock plunged 23% midday after the company’s first-quarter (Q1) revenue guidance of $1.46 billion to $1.6 billion, at a midpoint of $1.53 billion, fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.54 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

COHR stock is down 8% year-to-date.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion shares declined over 3% in Thursday’s midday trade after surging more than 14% this week so far. A 19% surge in Ethereum (ETH) prices over the past seven days has driven the rally in BMNR stock. BitMine holds the largest Ethereum treasury, with its holdings of more than 1.15 million ETH.

BMNR stock is up 664% year-to-date.

Deere & Co. (DE)

Deere shares plunged more than 7% in Thursday’s midday trade after the company posted a revenue and earnings decline year-on-year in the third quarter (Q3). It also warned of a bigger hit from President Donald Trump’s tariffs than previously expected–the firm expects a $600 million pre-tax tariff impact for the full fiscal year, up from $500 million it projected at the end of the second quarter (Q2).

DE stock is up 49% year-to-date.

