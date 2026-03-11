Barclays increased the price target on the stock to $4 from $3 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares.

Barclays on Tuesday raised the firm's price target on MacroGenics on optimism regarding its pipeline of targeted cancer therapies.

Barclays increased the price target on MacroGenics (MGNX) to $4 from $3 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares following the company’s Q4 report on Monday. The firm sees the company's antibody-drug conjugate data in 2026 as a potential source of upside.

Pipeline Updates

MacroGenics CEO Eric Risser said on Monday that the company anticipates several important milestones in 2026, including initial clinical data from the early-stage studies of antibody drug conjugates MGC026 and MGC028, and from a study of its other experimental drug lorigerlimab.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are targeted cancer therapies that deliver chemotherapy directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissue. Both Macrogenics’ MGC026 and MGC028 have demonstrated acceptable safety profiles to date as well as encouraging early evidence of anti-tumor activity. The company now anticipates reporting MGC026 clinical data in mid-2026, and MGC028 clinical data in the second half of 2026.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a partial clinical hold on the company’s study evaluating lorigerlimab in patients with either platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) or clear cell gynecologic cancer (CCGC). The company said that it is working closely with the agency to resolve the hold “as soon as possible” and anticipates a clinical update in mid-2026.

The company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $189.9 million, which it expects to support its cash runway into late 2027.

