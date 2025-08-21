The token will be issued by Bridge, a Stripe-owned stablecoin platform, and minted through M0’s decentralized infrastructure.

MetaMask, the widely used crypto wallet developed by Ethereum studio Consensys, announced the launch of its native stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), on Thursday.

The token will be issued by Bridge, a Stripe-owned stablecoin platform, and minted through M0’s decentralized infrastructure. According to MetaMask, mUSD will be fully backed 1:1 by “high-quality, highly liquid dollar-equivalent assets.” The project also promises real-time transparency and cross-chain composability through M0’s liquidity network.

