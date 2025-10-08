The announcements follow the company’s recent confirmation that it will launch its native token, MASK, soon.

MetaMask announced on Wednesday the rollout of perpetual futures trading and a new rewards system on its platform, alongside plans to integrate prediction markets through a partnership with Polymarket.

The new perpetual trading feature, powered by Hyperliquid (HYPE), allows users to trade derivatives directly within their MetaMask wallet. The functionality is live in select regions and supports one-click funding from any Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain while eliminating swap fees for perpetual trades.

Later this year, MetaMask said it plans to expand its platform with prediction market integration via Polymarket. "These launches follow MetaMask’s recent confirmation that it will launch a token, long anticipated by the community and now officially in motion, as part of its broader strategy to open new ways for users to engage," the company said.

The announcement follows speculation that MetaMask would add perpetual trading functionality, first indicated in a pull request on the project’s GitHub repository.

