UBS raised its price targets on Meta, Snap, Alphabet and Bumble while cutting its targets on Trade Desk and Workday.

UBS raised its price target on Meta to $884 from $715, citing opportunities to monetize AI-powered Business Agents and Muse.

The firm cut its Trade Desk target to $15 from $16, pointing to weaker ad budget allocation and competition from Amazon for advertiser spending.

It raised its price target on Snap to $7 but maintained a 'Neutral' rating, saying the platform has yet to benefit meaningfully from an improving digital advertising environment.

UBS on Wednesday revised its price targets on six stocks spanning digital advertising, pointing to artificial intelligence (AI) monetization opportunities at Meta Platforms, intensifying competition for The Trade Desk (TTD) and uncertainty over Workday's (WDAY) longer-term growth prospects.

The firm's latest assessments flagged the uneven recovery in digital advertising. While UBS sees opportunities for Meta to generate additional revenue through AI-powered tools and messaging platforms, it said advertisers were still not prioritizing Snap (SNAP) despite an improving industry backdrop.

For Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), concerns about the impact of AI on Search and the prospect of advertising on ChatGPT have eased, though the bank sees few near-term catalysts.

UBS also raised its target price for Bumble (BMBL) following the company's agreement to be acquired by Ithaca Holdings.

Stock UBS Price Target Previous Target Rating Implied Upside Meta Platforms (META) $884 $715 Buy 15.90% The Trade Desk (TTD) $15 $16 Buy 23.30% Snap (SNAP) $7 $5.70 Neutral 7.90% Alphabet (GOOGL) $380 $379 Neutral 7.40% Workday (WDAY) $210 $220 Neutral 12.90% Bumble (BMBL) $6.05 $3 Neutral 1.70%

Source: Collated from investor notes on TheFly. Implied upside is calculated from each stock's closing price on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, to UBS's revised price target.

Snap Struggles To Win Ad Dollars

UBS raised its price target on Snap to $7 from $5.70 but maintained a 'Neutral' rating. The firm said advertisers were still not prioritizing the social media platform, even as the broader digital advertising environment improves.

SNAP stock slipped 0.15% in premarket trading. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day. The stock has been on the rise for the last six sessions.

On Meta, UBS raised its price target to $884 from $715, citing opportunities to develop additional AI-driven revenue streams. The firm sees the rollout of Business Agents and increasing use of Muse supporting monetization across WhatsApp and Messenger, alongside potential gains in search advertising share.

Its advertising checks also point to strong incremental contributions from AI-driven automation and recommendations so far this year.

META stock fell 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday. Retail sentiment around the shares on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Amazon Competition Weighs On Trade Desk

UBS cut its price target on The Trade Desk to $15 from $16. The firm said its lower target reflects concerns about weaker budget allocation and advertisers shifting spending toward Amazon (AMZN), which has been increasing its presence in digital advertising.

TTD stock rose 0.7% in premarket trading. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

For Alphabet, UBS increased its target marginally to $380 from $379 and maintained a 'Neutral' rating. The target implies roughly 7% upside from Tuesday's closing price.

The firm said that while concerns about the potential impact of advertising on ChatGPT and the integration of AI into Google's Search business have eased, it does not see a clear positive catalyst for the stock at present.

GOOGL stock gained 1.3% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the tech giant trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

Workday's Longer-Term Outlook In Focus

UBS lowered its price target on Workday to $210 from $220, pointing to uncertainty about the company's longer-term growth trajectory. Workday reaffirmed its fiscal 2028 outlook in its latest earnings call, which calls for 11% revenue growth and 200 basis points of operating margin expansion.

However, UBS said the absence of targets beyond fiscal 2028 leaves less visibility into its growth path. The firm also expressed a more cautious view of Workday's longer-term prospects relative to Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW). Its concerns include how AI could reshape the software industry and Workday's execution track record.

WDAY stock edged 0.5% higher in premarket trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the shares shifted to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

Meanwhile, UBS raised its price target on Bumble to $6.05 from $3 following the company's agreement to be acquired by Ithaca Holdings for $6.05 per share in cash.

The firm said it views the deal as validation of the strategic value of Bumble's brand and user base. It added that private ownership could also give the company greater flexibility to invest in product development and AI initiatives over the longer term.

BMBL stock was little changed in premarket trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits moving to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

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