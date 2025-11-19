The move comes amid Meta’s push to justify its aggressive spending on artificial intelligence and streamline its executive structure.

According to a Bloomberg report, much of Hegeman’s portfolio will transition to Andrew Bocking, a veteran Meta executive.

Clara Shih, who joined Meta just last November to head its Business AI division, is also leaving.

Meta’s pledge to hike AI spending in 2026 has made some shareholders nervous.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is reportedly reshuffling its leadership, with Chief Revenue Officer John Hegeman stepping down after 17 years at the company.

Key Exits in Meta’s Executive Ranks

According to a Bloomberg report, in addition to Hegeman, Clara Shih, who joined Meta just last November to head its Business AI division, is also leaving.

Much of Hegeman’s portfolio will transition to Andrew Bocking, a veteran Meta executive. At the same time, Guy Rosen, who has long led Meta’s integrity efforts, will oversee the tech giant’s AI-driven business operations while retaining his role as chief information security officer, the report cited.

Meta Platforms’ stock inched over 0.8% lower on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory, with ‘normal’ message volume.

META’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Meta’s AI Strategy

The move comes even as Mark Zuckerberg accelerates a sweeping transformation of the company’s AI strategy to compete with leaders such as OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Last week, Yann LeCun, Meta’s Chief AI Scientist, was reported to be preparing to leave the company to launch his own start-up. In October, Meta eliminated approximately 600 positions from its artificial intelligence unit as part of a broader effort to streamline its operations.

Meta recently posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) revenues, but its pledge to hike AI spending in 2026 has made some shareholders nervous.

META stock has gained 2% year-to-date and over 7% in the last 12 months.

