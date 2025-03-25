user
user

Meta Retail Investors Turn Markedly Upbeat As Stock Reclaims $600 Level

Meta stock was the last Magnificent Seven company to dip into the red for the year during the current market downturn, but it has since turned positive.

Meta Retail Investors Turn Markedly Upbeat As Stock Reclaims $600 Level
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) stock climbed back above the $600 level after last week’s market volatility dragged it below the mark last week.

On Monday, stocks rallied across the board, extending the upward momentum seen late last week. 

President Donald Trump toned down his tariff talks, with reports suggesting the reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on April 2 will likely be more targeted and narrower than what was communicated earlier.

Meta rallied by 3.79% before ending Monday’s session at $618.85. The stock closed at the highest level since March 7.  

Meta stock was the last Magnificent Seven company to dip into the red for the year during the current market downturn, but it has since turned positive.

The near-term trajectory depends mainly on the developments on the macro and geopolitical fronts. 

After Monday’s strong gains, the index futures point to a modestly negative open on Tuesday.

Trump issued an executive order on Monday imposing a 25% tariff on all goods imported from countries that import Venezuelan oil. The White House said Trump perceives Venezuela's actions and policies as an unusual and extraordinary threat to national security and foreign policy.

Two Fed speeches and a consumer confidence reading due after the market open may dictate the day’s trading direction. Meta investors may also have to contend with the negative headline about a potential European Union (EU) fine. 

Citing a source, the New York Post report said the EU is set to announce $1 billion or more in fines for allegedly violating antitrust rules. 

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the Meta stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (79/100) and the message volume remained ‘high.’ 

meta-sentiment.png META sentiment and message volume March 25, as of 5:03 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish investor recommended buying any dips as they predict a run-up toward the $800 level.

Another user pointed out that Meta has been the strongest “Magnificent Seven” stocks, holding above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

The Koyfin-compiled average analysts’ estimate is $765.07, implying an upside potential of 24%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Simply Good Foods Stock Rises On Morgan Stanley’s ‘Equal Weight’ Stance: Retail Stays Cautious

Simply Good Foods Stock Rises On Morgan Stanley’s ‘Equal Weight’ Stance: Retail Stays Cautious

Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Mondelez Get Mixed Ratings From Morgan Stanley — Is Retail Still Hungry For Packaged Food Stocks?

Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Mondelez Get Mixed Ratings From Morgan Stanley — Is Retail Still Hungry For Packaged Food Stocks?

James Hardie To Acquire AZEK In $8.8B Deal, Stock Nosedives: Analysts Divided While Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

James Hardie To Acquire AZEK In $8.8B Deal, Stock Nosedives: Analysts Divided While Retail Sentiment Hits A Nadir

Canadian Solar Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Remains Bullish

Canadian Solar Stock Edges Up Pre-Market Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Remains Bullish

Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Super Micro Draws Heavy Retail Buzz After Monday Dip — Can Apple AI Server Deal Rumors Spark A Rebound?

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: What did MS Dhoni tell young sensation Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against MI? REVEALED! HRD

IPL 2025: What did MS Dhoni tell young sensation Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against MI? REVEALED!

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR Preview: Can KKR and RR revamp their batting and bowling to stage a comeback snt

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR Preview: Can KKR and RR revamp their batting and bowling to stage a comeback?

Did Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside MEG

Did Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside

Baseless factually incorrect Indian Army rubbishes reports of drone hacking by China's PLA snt

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Indian Army rubbishes reports of drone hacking by China's PLA

Phil Foden struggling? Man City players 'concerned' over England star's mental fatigue and off-pitch issues snt

Phil Foden struggling? Man City players 'concerned' over England star's mental fatigue and off-pitch issues

Recent Videos

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon
BJP Protests in Bidar Over DK Shivakumar’s Minority Reservation Remarks | Asianet Newsable

BJP Protests in Bidar Over DK Shivakumar’s Minority Reservation Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Hail Shatters Windows, Crashes Into Texas Home | Asianet Newsable

Massive Hail Shatters Windows, Crashes Into Texas Home | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Balances Cutlery on Finger During Dinner at Trump National Golf Club | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Balances Cutlery on Finger During Dinner at Trump National Golf Club | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Video Icon