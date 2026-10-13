Meta's new Muse Wonder models are available to developers, with plans to bring the technology to its consumer AI assistant, starting with subscribers.

Pivotal Research raised Meta's price target to $930 from $790, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

The firm said returns on Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) investments are coming into focus, citing early adoption of Muse.

Pivotal said Muse Wonder performs at or near parity with leading frontier AI models.

Meta Platforms (META) drew a bullish call from Pivotal Research on Tuesday, with analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raising the company's price target to $930 from $790 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, according to TheFly.

The revised target implies about 25% upside from Meta's Monday close of $742.96.

Pivotal said returns on Meta's AI investments are coming into focus, pointing to strong early adoption of its Muse personal AI assistant and the launch of the company's latest AI models, per TheFly.

As of this writing, META stock was down about 0.5% in Tuesday’s premarket session.

Why Pivotal Is Bullish On Meta's AI Push

According to TheFly note, Pivotal highlighted that Muse recorded 2.8 million total installs in its first 12 days, outpacing ChatGPT's early mobile launch.

The firm also pointed to the recent launch of Muse Wonder, which it said performed at or near parity with models from leading frontier AI laboratories.

Pivotal described the launch as Meta's first frontier-class model release since Alexandr Wang's August 2025 reorganization of the company's AI operations.

What Meta's Muse Wonder Launch Brings

On Monday, Meta introduced Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, describing them as its most capable AI models to date, designed to handle complex personal and professional tasks.

According to Meta's official announcement, the models can assist with activities ranging from navigating insurance claims and understanding leases to financial analysis and software development.

Meta also highlighted two features: Active Memory, which helps the models retain relevant information across conversations, and Active Focus, which allows them to work through difficult tasks, recover from errors and pursue longer-term goals.

The company said Muse Wonder is available through the Meta Model API and Muse Code, while Muse Wonder Full is available to Muse Code subscribers. Muse Wonder will also be integrated into Meta's consumer-facing Muse assistant, with subscribers receiving access first.

What Retail Thinks About META Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors’ sentiment around META stock remained in the ‘bearish’ territory.

META stock retail sentiment on October 13, as of 07:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, META stock has rallied more than 15%. Meanwhile, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ), which holds Meta stock, have risen over 13% and 21%, respectively, over the same period.

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