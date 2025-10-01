Meta’s new approach aims to enhance personalization by incorporating AI-based activity into the signals it uses to recommend posts, reels, and ads.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) announced on Wednesday that it plans to begin tailoring content and advertisements based on how users engage with its AI tools across Facebook, Instagram, and other apps.

The change, which includes both voice and text interactions with Meta AI, will be rolled out globally starting Dec. 16, 2025, and users will begin receiving notifications about the update from October 7.

Meta Platforms’ stock traded over 2% lower on Wednesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

The stock experienced a 130% increase in user message count over 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning. A bullish Stocktwits user defended targeted advertisements.

This new approach aims to enhance personalization by incorporating AI-based activity into the signals Meta uses to recommend posts, reels, and ads. Users’ conversations with AI, such as discussing a hobby or interest, will now play a role in shaping the content shown to them across Meta’s platforms.

Meta reassured users that they remain in control of their experience. Through features like Ads Preferences and feed settings, individuals can still manage what appears on their feeds.

Adding to its AI pivot, a Bloomberg report on Tuesday stated that Meta is reportedly acquiring Rivos, a startup developing its own graphics chips. The move is aimed at bolstering its internal team and accelerating chip development efforts.

Meta Platforms' stock has gained over 22% year-to-date and over 24% in the last 12 months.

