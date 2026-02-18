Nvidia said Meta would leverage its CPUs, millions of Blackwell and Rubin chips, and integrate its Spectrum-X Ethernet switches to build hyperscale data centers.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) announced on Tuesday that the company has entered into a new, multi-year strategic partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to further its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure roadmap.

The Facebook owner said Nvidia would supply the technology for its AI-optimized data centers to help it pursue its AI ambitions while also delivering improvements in performance per watt that would make its operations more efficient.

Nvidia said that Meta would leverage its CPUs, millions of Blackwell and Rubin chips, and integrate its Spectrum-X Ethernet switches to build hyperscale data centers.

Shares of META climbed 0.89% in Tuesday’s after-market hours, while shares of NVDA were up by 1.25%.

