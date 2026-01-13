Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg announced in a social media post on Monday that the company’s new “top-level initiative” will build tens of gigawatts this decade and scale to hundreds of gigawatts or more over time.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) chief Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that the company is establishing a new “top-level initiative” called Meta Compute.

In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg said that the tech giant plans to build “tens of gigawatts this decade,” and scale this to hundreds of gigawatts or more over time in a move to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The effort will be led by Santosh Janardhan, Meta's head of global infrastructure and co-head of engineering, as well as former CEO of Safe Superintelligence Daniel Gross, according to Zuckerberg's post.

The announcement comes shortly after Meta named Dina Powell McCormick as President and Vice Chairman of the company earlier on Monday. Powell McCormick will work closely with both Janardhan and Gross, Zuckerberg added.

Meta Compute Plans

Santosh will continue to run Meta’s technical architecture, software stack, silicon program, developer productivity, and building and operating its global datacenter fleet and network, as per the post.

Meanwhile, Gross, who joined Meta Platforms' superintelligence lab last year, will take over a fresh group that will be in charge of long-term capacity strategy, supplier partnerships, industry analysis, planning, and business modeling.

“How we engineer, invest, and partner to build this infrastructure will become a strategic advantage,” Zuckerberg said in his post.

“I'm looking forward to working closely with Daniel, Santosh, Dina and their teams to scale Meta Compute and deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people around the world,” he added.

AI Relevance

Meta has been boosting its AI efforts to catch up with its peers. In November 2025, the company announced that it will invest $600 billion in the U.S. by 2028 to build AI data centers, without providing much details at the time.

Powell McCormick’s leadership to “work on partnering with governments and sovereigns to build, deploy, invest in, and finance Meta's infrastructure,” followed closely by Meta Compute’s announcement, also focused on scaling AI infrastructure, suggests the company is moving towards its next strategic expansion.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock remained in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past day amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Shares of META were down 0.8% on Monday at the time of writing. The company’s stock has gained over 6% in the past year.

