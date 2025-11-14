With the new deal, Merck would gain access to CD388, currently in late-stage development, and designed to prevent influenza infection in individuals at higher risk of influenza complications.

Merck (MRK) said on Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) for about $9.2 billion.

Under the deal, Merck will buy Cidara for $221.50 per share in cash through a unit. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The takeover marks Merck’s latest move to fortify its drug portfolio before Keytruda, its $25 billion-per-year cancer therapy, loses patent protection in 2028. The company agreed in July to buy respiratory drug developer Verona Pharma for $10 billion as part of a broader effort to maintain revenue momentum.

With the new deal, Merck would gain access to CD388, currently in late-stage development, and designed to prevent influenza infection in individuals at higher risk of influenza complications.

