Merck (MRK) announced on Monday that the Canadian regulator, Health Canada, has granted approval for its cancer drug Keytruda in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for the treatment of advanced-stage cervical cancer.

The approval is based on data from the late-stage trial. The data demonstrated statistically significant improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients randomized to Keytruda in combination with CRT compared with patients randomized to placebo plus CRT. The trial enrolled 1,060 newly diagnosed patients.

Cervical cancer forms in the cells lining the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus. In 2024 alone, it was estimated that there were approximately 1,600 women diagnosed with cervical cancer and an estimated 400 deaths as a result of the disease, as per data from the Canadian Cancer Society.

Keytruda was first approved in Canada in 2015 and is approved for the treatment of several cancers affecting the bladder, lung, breast, head and neck, and other areas.

Meanwhile, Merck will hold its second-quarter 2025 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 29. Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings per share of $2.02, down from $2.28 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Quarterly revenue is expected to be $15.86 billion, down from the $16.11 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2024.

Keytruda is Merck’s blockbuster cancer drug. In the three months through the end of March, Keytruda sales increased 4% to $7.2 billion, driven by a rise in global uptake in earlier-stage indications and continued strong demand worldwide.

Through full year 2024, Keytruda total sales were $29.48 billion, accounting for about 46% of the company’s total sales.

MRK stock is down 20% this year and approximately 37% over the past 12 months.

