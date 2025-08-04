The revised offer for Matt Deitke, delivered after a personal meeting with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, included the potential for $100 million to be paid in the first year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has reportedly struck a landmark deal to recruit 24-year-old artificial intelligence researcher Matt Deitke, offering a compensation package worth an estimated $250 million over four years to bring him into its elite AI division, Superintelligence Lab.

According to The New York Times report, the offer, one of the most generous individual employment deals in tech history, came after Deitke initially declined a $125 million proposal. The revised offer, delivered after a personal meeting with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, included the potential for $100 million to be paid in the first year.

Meta Platforms' stock traded over 1% on Monday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100) territory amid ‘extremely high’ (91/100) message volume levels.

Both the retail sentiment and message volume were at a six-month high. The stock saw a 139% increase in user message count over the past month.

According to a New York Post report, Deitke, a former PhD candidate at the University of Washington and a co-founder of the AI startup Vercept, had previously worked at the Allen Institute for AI. There, he helped build Molmo, a multimodal system capable of handling images, text, and audio, capabilities closely aligned with Meta’s AI goals.

His contributions to the field, including award-winning research in embodied AI and 3D datasets, earned him recognition at major academic conferences.

Now, Meta is betting big on Deitke as part of a broader strategy to dominate the frontier of artificial general intelligence. As the tech behemoth prepares to invest up to $72 billion in capital expenditures next year, Deitke’s hiring is part of Meta’s sweeping recruitment effort.

Meta stock has gained over 30% in 2025 and over 60% in the last 12 months.

