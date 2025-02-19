Medtronic Logs Worst Day In Nearly 5 Years On Q3 Revenue Miss, But Retail Goes Bargain Hunting

The company said its medical-surgical segment struggled with ongoing stapling market pressures and temporary shifts in U.S. distributor buying patterns.

Medtronic Logs Worst Day In Nearly 5 Years On Q3 Revenue Miss, But Retail Goes Bargain Hunting
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Medtronic Plc. shares slumped nearly 7.3% on Tuesday — their worst single-day decline since March 2020 — after the company's fiscal third-quarter (Q3) revenue came in lighter than expected.

The medical device giant reported Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39, slightly beating estimates of $1.36, but revenue of $8.29 billion fell short of the $8.33 billion consensus.

The company’s medical-surgical portfolio was a key drag on results, as its revenue declined 0.4% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.072 billion. Medtronic said the segment struggled with ongoing stapling market pressures and temporary shifts in U.S. distributor buying patterns.

CEO Geoff Martha addressed the distributor issue on the earnings call, saying it had a "couple of hundred basis point impact" on surgical performance but added it would be resolved by the start of fiscal 2026. He also acknowledged ongoing competition in the stapling business. 

Still, he pointed to substantial market share gains in its LigaSure vessel-sealing technology and continued double-digit growth in emerging markets as positive offsets.

MDT sentiment and message volume Feb 18.png MDT sentiment and message volume Feb 18 | source: Stocktwits

While the broader market sold off Medtronic, retail sentiment on Stocktwits surged to 'extremely bullish,' suggesting traders saw the dip as a buying opportunity.

One user, who believes it was "a good earnings report," expects the stock to rebound over $90 very soon, thanks to the "great guidance."

Another said they bought more of the stock, adding that "medtech companies like this will always go up long term."

Medtronic backed its full-year EPS forecast of $5.44–$5.50, with the midpoint above consensus of $5.45. 

The company also reiterated expectations for FY25 organic revenue growth of 4.75%–5%, excluding currency impacts.

For the fourth quarter (Q4), Medtronic expects mid-single-digit revenue growth and high-single-digit realized EPS growth.

Despite Tuesday’s selloff, Medtronic shares remain up over 7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Arista Networks Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Outlook Beats Estimates, Retail Sentiment Soars

Arista Networks Stock Surges On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Outlook Beats Estimates, Retail Sentiment Soars

Devon Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Beat, Fuels Retail Euphoria

Devon Energy Stock Rises Aftermarket On Q4 Profit Beat, Fuels Retail Euphoria

Amazon Faces Growing Retail Skepticism As AI Capacity Concerns Weigh On Stock

Amazon Faces Growing Retail Skepticism As AI Capacity Concerns Weigh On Stock

Solid Biosciences' Retail Following Swells Amid Stock's Best Run In A Year — What's Behind The Move?

Solid Biosciences' Retail Following Swells Amid Stock's Best Run In A Year — What's Behind The Move?

EQT Stock Rises After Hours On Q4 Beat — Retail's Feeling The Energy

EQT Stock Rises After Hours On Q4 Beat — Retail's Feeling The Energy

Recent Stories

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today ATG

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today

PHOTOS Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever' RBA

PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check ATG

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries AJR

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelines anr

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelin

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon