Uber COO Andrew Macdonald described the expansion as the companies’ broadest partnership to date, bringing together their delivery and mobility networks to create a more rewarding customer experience.

Uber Eats will serve as the preferred integrated delivery fulfillment partner for McDonald’s app orders in participating markets, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, France and Germany.

The expanded partnership builds on a relationship that began in 2017, with McDonald’s now available on Uber Eats in 30 countries.

The companies will connect Uber’s platform with MyMcDonald’s Rewards, initially allowing members in select markets to redeem points for discounts on Uber rides.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Uber Technologies (UBER) announced on Monday a multi-year expansion of their global partnership, bringing new delivery and loyalty features to customers across 14 markets.

“By building on our longstanding relationship with Uber, we’re making the customer experience even easier, more reliable and more rewarding, while continuing to give our fans choice in how they order McDonald’s,” said Mason Smoot, McDonald’s senior vice president of global franchising and delivery.

The expansion covers the U.S., Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the U.K. The companies first partnered in the U.S. in 2017, and McDonald’s is now available on Uber Eats in 30 countries.

MCD shares traded marginally higher, while UBER shares traded 1.2% higher at the time of writing.

Uber To Handle McDonald’s App Deliveries

Under the expanded agreement, Uber Eats will serve as the preferred integrated delivery fulfillment partner for orders placed through the McDonald’s app in six participating markets: the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the U.K.

Customers can place and track orders in the McDonald’s app without switching to another platform. Orders will primarily be fulfilled through Uber Direct, Uber’s white-label delivery service, in partnership with Deliverect. Customers can also continue ordering McDonald’s through Uber Eats.

McDonald’s, Uber To Connect Loyalty Programs

Uber will also become McDonald’s exclusive delivery and rideshare rewards partner in participating markets.

Beginning this month, MyMcDonald’s Rewards members in select markets can redeem points for discounts on Uber rides through a seasonal promotion in the McDonald’s app.

The companies plan to introduce further loyalty features that would allow customers to earn MyMcDonald’s Rewards points on eligible McDonald’s orders placed through Uber Eats. Customers could then redeem those points for rewards and benefits in the McDonald’s app, including Uber ride offers.

Uber President and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Macdonald said the expansion marks the companies’ broadest partnership to date, combining their delivery and mobility networks to offer customers a more rewarding experience.

How Retail Views This Partnership

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward MCD stock was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Meanwhile, sentiment toward UBER remained ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

UBER shares have dropped over 15.23% year-to-date, while MCD shares have dropped more than 11% during the same period.

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