According to Stocktwits data, McDonald’s is expected to report its fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 11.

Analysts on average expect the company to report Q4 revenue of $6.8 billion and earnings per share of $3.04.

Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort on Tuesday raised the firm's price target on McDonald's to $325 from $310 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

Shares of fast food giant McDonald’s hit an all-time high on Wednesday at $326.84 on the heels of price target hikes and stock upgrades ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report, before paring back some of the gains.

Expert Takes

Guggenheim analyst Gregory Francfort on Tuesday raised the firm's price target on McDonald's to $325 from $310 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The firm, which is raising its same-store sales and earnings per share (EPS) estimates, is moving fourth-quarter same store sales growth to up 6.0% for the U.S. while taking 2026 EPS up to $13.55 from $13.20, as per The Fly.

Earlier this week, BTIG analyst Peter Saleh also upgraded McDonald's to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $360 price target, telling investors that the firm's franchise checks suggest changes to the value/promotions strategy is driving traffic growth on a consistent basis.

The firm, which expects the change in value strategy and perception to lead to the most meaningful earnings growth for the company since 2023, is additionally optimistic that the new CosMc's beverage platform will launch in the first half of this year and provide the next major catalyst for U.S same-store sales and transactions.

According to data from Koyfin, 19 of the 37 analysts covering MCD rate it ‘Buy’ or higher while 16 rate it ‘Hold’ and two rate it a ‘Sell.’ The stock has an average price target of $334.84, presenting a potential upside of about 4% from current trading levels.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MCD stock stayed within the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

MCD stock has gained 11% over the past 12 months.

