Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (MAZE) on Thursday announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for the private placement of its securities for gross proceeds of about $150 million. Shares of the company soared 24% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

The private placement involves the sale of over four million shares of common stock at $16.25 apiece, implying a premium of over 1% from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday. The placement is expected to close on September 12, the company said, while adding that both new and existing investors will participate.

The firm said that the private placement includes participation from Frazier Life Sciences, Deep Track Capital, Driehaus Capital Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Logos Capital, TCGX, and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, as well as other healthcare-dedicated funds.

