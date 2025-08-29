Skepticism about the AI revolution gaining momentum has gained ground after Nvidia and Marvell reported soft data center sales.

U.S. stocks advanced for a third straight session on Thursday despite artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) slipping after its quarterly report. The broader S&P 500 Index hit a new record, while the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial blue-chip average also closed at a record high, although it failed to breach its intraday record.

Amid the market’s record run, the following stocks saw increased activity in Thursday’s after-hours trading.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)

After-hours move: -11.28%

Trading volume: 10.04 million

Marvell stock slumped in Thursday’s extended session after the company reported a smaller-than-expected increase in data center revenue for the second quarter and also issued a lackluster forecast for the current quarter.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100) by late Thursday, from ‘neutral’ a day ago, and the message volume also picked up steam to ‘extremely high levels.

Marvell stock has fallen about 30% year-to-date (YTD).

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

After-hours move: -0.32%

Trading volume: 9.7 million

Nvidia remained on investors’ radar after the slowdown in data center sales, amid China headwinds, led to a modest pullback in the stock. Most Wall Street analysts, who had bumped up their price targets in a preemptive move ahead of the earnings report, announced another round of increases, convinced of the near-term outlook.

Retail mood toward Nvidia’s stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100) and the message volume was also ‘extremely high.’

The stock has risen over 34% this year.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

After-hours move: -0.02%

Trading volume: 5.94 million

Shares of Bank of America reached a new 52-week high, climbing to their highest level since late 2007, as investor sentiment improves. That said, the stock underperformed the broader market on Thursday, aligning with its Wall Street counterparts.

With interest rates set to drop as the Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates, financial companies could come under pressure due to a potential squeeze on their net interest margin.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Bank of America stock and the message volume remained ‘bullish’ (61/100) and ‘high.’

Thus far this year, the stock has gained over 16%.

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG)

After-hours move: -0.04%

Trading volume: 5.22 million

Alphabet stock rallied over 2% in Thursday’s regular session, a day after a report said the company had, over the past year, cut one-third of management positions overseeing smaller teams as part of a restructuring move.

The company recently rolled out a new image editing AI model, named Nano Banana, in its Gemini App. Late Thursday, Singapore-based Pollo AI announced the launch of Nano Banana, also known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, on its platform.

The Sundar Pichai-led company said in a blog post on Wednesday that it plans to invest an additional $9 billion in Virginia through 2026 in cloud and AI infrastructure.

Alphabet stock, which has risen 12.7% YTD, elicited ‘neutral’ sentiment (50/100) from Stocktwits users, deteriorating from the ‘bullish’ mood seen a day ago. The message volume on the stream was at ‘low’ levels.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

After-hours move: +0.20%

Trading volume: 4.88 million

Pfizer stock fell nearly 2% on Thursday after its updated COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech (BNTX), received FDA approval, although with restrictions. It can be used only in people aged 65 years or older, and people aged 5 to 64 years who have underlying conditions that place them at risk of developing COVID.

Sentiment toward the stock remained at ‘bearish’ (37/100) and the message volume was at ‘low’ levels.

Pfizer stock is down over 2% YTD.

